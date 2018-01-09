Whitehaven Coal : Video – Progressive Rehabilitation

As Whitehaven has grown as a business, we have worked to ensure the business maintains strong sustainability practices throughout every stage of the mining process, from prior to commencement, during operations until well after eventual close.

Each Whitehaven operation also implements rehabilitation plans, working to minimise potential impacts on the local environment and where appropriate returns mining areas to pre-mining vegetation communities such as pastoral, woodland and forest for future use.

This video is intended to showcase some of the rehabilitation that Whitehaven has carried out to-date and outline our plans for the future in this important area.