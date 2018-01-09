Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Whitehaven Coal Ltd    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD (WHC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Whitehaven Coal : Video – Progressive Rehabilitation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 05:19am CET

As Whitehaven has grown as a business, we have worked to ensure the business maintains strong sustainability practices throughout every stage of the mining process, from prior to commencement, during operations until well after eventual close.

Each Whitehaven operation also implements rehabilitation plans, working to minimise potential impacts on the local environment and where appropriate returns mining areas to pre-mining vegetation communities such as pastoral, woodland and forest for future use.

This video is intended to showcase some of the rehabilitation that Whitehaven has carried out to-date and outline our plans for the future in this important area.

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 09 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2018 04:19:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD
05:19a WHITEHAVEN COAL : Video – Progressive Rehabilitation
2017 WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED : - Opening of Whitehaven-supported Lachlan Campbell Par..
2017 WHITEHAVEN COAL : Opening of Whitehaven-supported Lachlan Campbell Park Embellis..
2017 WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED : - Payment of $0.20 Distribution to Shareholders
2017 WHITEHAVEN COAL : Payment of $0.20 Distribution to Shareholders
2017 WHITEHAVEN COAL : Change in Substantial Holding
2017 WHITEHAVEN COAL : Appendix 3Y - The Hon Mark Vaile
2017 WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD : ex-dividend day for special dividend
2017 WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD : Dividend payable from reserves or sale of assets
2017 WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek and Werris Creek open for Whitehaven community da..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016 Whitehaven Coal's (WHITF) CEO Paul Flynn on Q2 2016 Results - Earnings Call T..
2015 Whitehaven Coal's Focus On Cost Reductions Is Starting To Pay Off
2015 Whitehaven Coal Is Still On Track To Meet My Production Expectations
2015 Whitehaven Coal - Yes, You Can Still Make Money With Coal
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 1 976 M
EBIT 2018 643 M
Net income 2018 412 M
Finance 2018 61,4 M
Yield 2018 5,37%
P/E ratio 2018 10,83
P/E ratio 2019 13,72
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 4 638 M
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | WHC | AU000000WHC8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,84  AUD
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Jamie M. Frankcombe Executive General Manager-Operations
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
John Craig Conde Deputy Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD1.35%3 645
GLENCORE-0.36%76 062
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.11%69 498
COAL INDIA LTD5.70%27 323
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD8.46%13 642
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED4.20%10 316
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.