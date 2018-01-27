Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2017 Distributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today released the Federal income tax treatment of 2017 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The final classifications of the distributions for 2017, which will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows:



About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Guided by its focus on community, connection, and convenience, Whitestone’s portfolio of retail centers have an optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants offering shoppers daily necessities as well as local, personalized services and experiences. As of January 19, 2018, Whitestone's total shareholder return ranks #1 of 17, #2 of 17, and #4 of 15, of the U.S. public shopping center REITs for the one-year, three-year, and five-year periods, respectively.(2) For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Such information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company’s performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue” or similar words or phrases that are predictions of future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters, and include, without limitation, the Company’s beliefs regarding the impact of new leases on the results of the Company’s “E-commerce resistant” neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers and results of operations and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the Company does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(2) Whitestone REIT Total Shareholder Return as compared to its peers according to the SNL Public REIT Market Data based on closing prices on January 19, 2018. Peers include: Regency Centers Corp., Cedar Realty Trust Inc., Retail Opportunity Investments, Weingarten Realty Investors, Saul Centers Inc., Urban Edge Properties, Federal Realty Investment, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., Ramco-Gershenson Properties, Retail Properties of America, Kite Realty Group Trust, Acadia Realty Trust, Wheeler REIT Inc., Brixmor Property Group Inc., Kimco Realty Corp., and DDR Corp.