Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whiting Petroleum Corp    WLL

WHITING PETROLEUM CORP (WLL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 03:35:58 pm
44.99 USD   -9.39%
07/31WHITING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/16MONDAY SECTOR L : Trucking, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stock..
AQ
04/30WHITING : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Whiting Petroleum Corp : Whiting Petroleum Corporation to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-38A9B922EC2A0.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITING PETROLEUM CORP
03:18pWHITING PETROLEUM CORP : Whiting Petroleum Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/31WHITING PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/31WHITING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Announces Results of Exchange Offer Relating to ..
AQ
07/16MONDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Trucking, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
AQ
07/12WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Announces Extension of the Exchange Offer for it..
AQ
07/05WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION : to Present at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference
AQ
06/28WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION : to Present at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference
AQ
06/25TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum
AC
06/21TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Whiting Petroleum slips as Q2 earnings miss expectations 
07/31Whiting Petroleum misses by $0.02, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
07/13STOCK EXCHANGE : What Motivates Traders To Trade? 
07/11U.S. oil price plunges 5%, Brent -7% as Libyan production returns 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 103 M
EBIT 2018 552 M
Net income 2018 215 M
Debt 2018 2 589 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,96
P/E ratio 2019 13,41
EV / Sales 2018 3,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,97x
Capitalization 4 533 M
Chart WHITING PETROLEUM CORP
Duration : Period :
Whiting Petroleum Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITING PETROLEUM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 57,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Holly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick A. Ross Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael J. Stevens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael R. Craig Vice President-Information Technology
Thomas L. Aller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITING PETROLEUM CORP87.50%4 533
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.48%84 561
EOG RESOURCES19.49%75 194
CNOOC LTD16.93%73 412
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%63 796
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.77%44 418
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.