WideOpenWest : WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results Conference Call

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW), a leading fully integrated provider of residential and commercial high-speed data, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, announced it will hold its rescheduled conference call on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (877) 541-5069 with the conference ID number 7888257.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until Saturday, April 14, 2018, at midnight ET, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter conference ID number 7888257.

About WOW!

WOW! is one of the nation's leading providers of high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities in the U.S. Our operating philosophy is to deliver an employee and customer experience that lives up to its name. For more information, please visit www.wowway.com.

