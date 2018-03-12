Log in
WIDEOPENWEST INC (WOW)
WideOpenWest : WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results Conference Call

03/12/2018

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW), a leading fully integrated provider of residential and commercial high-speed data, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, announced it will hold its rescheduled conference call on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (877) 541-5069 with the conference ID number 7888257.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until Saturday, April 14, 2018, at midnight ET, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter conference ID number 7888257.

About WOW!

WOW! is one of the nation's leading providers of high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities in the U.S. Our operating philosophy is to deliver an employee and customer experience that lives up to its name. For more information, please visit www.wowway.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 194 M
EBIT 2017 237 M
Net income 2017 79,8 M
Debt 2017 2 296 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 9,61
P/E ratio 2018 8,26
EV / Sales 2017 2,61x
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
Capitalization 821 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,9 $
Spread / Average Target 83%
Managers
NameTitle
Teresa L. Elder Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Marcus Chairman
Cash Hagen Chief Operating Officer
Richard Edward Fish Chief Financial Officer
David Fredrick Burgstahler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIDEOPENWEST INC-12.49%842
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC3.46%82 902
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-6.00%26 345
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-14.64%19 014
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP4.30%16 067
CYFROWY POLSAT SA-4.09%4 490
