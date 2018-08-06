Log in
WIDEOPENWEST INC (WOW)
WideOpenWest : WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone to Host Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

08/06/2018

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW), a leading fully integrated provider of residential and commercial high-speed data, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the market closes on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (877) 541-5069 with the conference ID number 6636968.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 9 2018, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until September 9, 2018, at midnight ET, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter conference ID number 6636968.

About WOW!

WOW! is one of the nation’s leading providers of high-speed internet, cable TV and phone serving communities in the U.S. Our vision is connecting people to their world through the WOW! experience: reliable, easy, and pleasantly surprising, every time. For more information, please visit www.wowway.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 160 M
EBIT 2018 19,2 M
Net income 2018 -145 M
Debt 2018 2 203 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,12
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 930 M
Chart WIDEOPENWEST INC
Duration : Period :
WideOpenWest Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIDEOPENWEST INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,6 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teresa L. Elder Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Marcus Chairman
Richard Edward Fish Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Bell Chief Technology Officer
David Fredrick Burgstahler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIDEOPENWEST INC3.22%936
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC-9.61%72 207
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-20.23%22 143
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-28.38%15 984
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP-6.82%14 178
CYFROWY POLSAT SA-5.61%4 129
