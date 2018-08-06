WideOpenWest : WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone to Host Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW), a leading fully integrated provider of residential and commercial high-speed data, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the market closes on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (877) 541-5069 with the conference ID number 6636968.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 9 2018, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until September 9, 2018, at midnight ET, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter conference ID number 6636968.

About WOW!

WOW! is one of the nation’s leading providers of high-speed internet, cable TV and phone serving communities in the U.S. Our vision is connecting people to their world through the WOW! experience: reliable, easy, and pleasantly surprising, every time. For more information, please visit www.wowway.com.

