WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA (WWI)

WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA (WWI)
Wilh Wilhelmsen : Wilhelmsen abandons acquisition of Drew Marine following US ruling

07/22/2018 | 06:28am EDT

'We disagree with the views of the US competition authorities. This would have been an important strategic investment for our group, which we believe would have meant better services and better prices for our customer. We are therefore disappointed that we will not be able to bring the deal to a close,' says Thomas Wilhelmsen, group CEO in Wilhelmsen.

Wilhelmsen and Drew have agreed on a termination fee of USD 20 million. The fee will now be invoked and have a negative non-recurring effect on Wilhelmsen's second quarter accounts, to be released 9 August 2018 at 20:00 CET.

For further information:
Christian Berg, group CFO, +47 917 46 910
Benedicte Teigen Gude, SVP HR and communications, +47 959 07 951

Disclaimer

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 10:27:04 UTC
