Wilh Wilhelmsen : Wilhelmsen abandons acquisition of Drew Marine following US ruling

'We disagree with the views of the US competition authorities. This would have been an important strategic investment for our group, which we believe would have meant better services and better prices for our customer. We are therefore disappointed that we will not be able to bring the deal to a close,' says Thomas Wilhelmsen, group CEO in Wilhelmsen.

Wilhelmsen and Drew have agreed on a termination fee of USD 20 million. The fee will now be invoked and have a negative non-recurring effect on Wilhelmsen's second quarter accounts, to be released 9 August 2018 at 20:00 CET.