Willdan : to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (NASDAQ: WLDN), a provider of professional technical and consulting services, today announced that it will participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in Orange County on Monday, March 12, 2018. During the conference, Willdan will make a presentation and hold a series of meetings with institutional investors. The Willdan Group presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at www.willdan.com under the “Investors: Events and Presentations” section. An archived version will be available in the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Willdan Group, Inc.

Willdan provides professional consulting and technical services to utilities, public agencies and private industry throughout the United States. The Company's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, financial and economic consulting, and national preparedness. Willdan provides integrated technical solutions to extend the reach and resources of its clients, and provides all services through its subsidiaries specialized in each segment. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at http://www.willdan.com/.

