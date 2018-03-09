Willdan : to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (NASDAQ: WLDN), a provider of
professional technical and consulting services, today announced that it
will participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in Orange
County on Monday, March 12, 2018. During the conference, Willdan will
make a presentation and hold a series of meetings with institutional
investors. The Willdan Group presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's
website at www.willdan.com
under the “Investors:
Events and Presentations” section. An archived version will be
available in the same location shortly after the conclusion of the
presentation.
About Willdan Group, Inc.
Willdan provides professional consulting and technical services to
utilities, public agencies and private industry throughout the United
States. The Company's service offerings span a broad set of
complementary disciplines that include energy efficiency and
sustainability, engineering and planning, financial and economic
consulting, and national preparedness. Willdan provides integrated
technical solutions to extend the reach and resources of its clients,
and provides all services through its subsidiaries specialized in each
segment. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at http://www.willdan.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005161/en/