Willdan : to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. (WLDN)

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. (WLDN)
03/08 10:00:00 pm
22.69 USD   -0.48%
03/08WILLDAN : posts 4Q profit
AQ
03/08WILLDAN : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results
BU
03/09/2018 | 02:03pm CET

Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (NASDAQ: WLDN), a provider of professional technical and consulting services, today announced that it will participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in Orange County on Monday, March 12, 2018. During the conference, Willdan will make a presentation and hold a series of meetings with institutional investors. The Willdan Group presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at www.willdan.com under the “Investors: Events and Presentations” section. An archived version will be available in the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Willdan Group, Inc.

Willdan provides professional consulting and technical services to utilities, public agencies and private industry throughout the United States. The Company's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, financial and economic consulting, and national preparedness. Willdan provides integrated technical solutions to extend the reach and resources of its clients, and provides all services through its subsidiaries specialized in each segment. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at http://www.willdan.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on WILLDAN GROUP, INC.
02:03pWILLDAN : to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference
03/08WILLDAN : posts 4Q profit
03/08WILLDAN : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results
03/08WILLDAN GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
03/08WILLDAN GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to A..
03/08WILLDAN : Announces New Board and Officer Appointments
03/07WILLDAN : Utility rates going up this summer
02/12FEB 12 2018 :   Willdan selected for new public sector small facilities offering
02/12WILLDAN : Selected for New Public Sector Small Facilities Offering
02/07WILLDAN : Announces Planned Date of March 8 for Release of Fourth Quarter and Fu..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08Willdan Group's (WLDN) CEO Thomas Brisbin on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call .. 
03/08Willdan beats by $0.12, beats on revenue 
2017THE WILLDAN GROUP : Under-Followed Top Idea For 2018 
2017Willdan (WLDN) Presents At Three Part Advisors Southwest IDEAS Investor Confe.. 
2017Willdan Group's (WLDN) CEO Thomas Brisbin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 309 M
EBIT 2018 21,4 M
Net income 2018 13,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,76
P/E ratio 2019 12,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 199 M
Technical analysis trends WILLDAN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 38,0 $
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas D. Brisbin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Bieber President
Daniel Chow Chief Operating Officer
Stacy B. McLaughlin CFO & Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Win S. Westfall Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLDAN GROUP, INC.-5.22%199
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 042
CINTAS CORPORATION10.38%18 341
UNITED RENTALS2.73%15 481
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-7.26%13 048
BUREAU VERITAS-5.13%11 891
