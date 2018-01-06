75th Golden Globes: Are We In For The Biggest Shock in the History Of The Globes?

06 January 2018 at 15:39

Oscars / Film AwardsBy Rupert Adams

William Hill can report a massive gamble on 'The Shape Of The Water' winning the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and it has been slashed from 4/1 into 9/4, jumping ahead of Dunkirk & Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Meanwhile James Franco is the 4/11 favourite to win Best Actor Musical/Comedy and is the second worst result for the bookies.

'Were 'The Shape Of The Water' to win the Best Picture it would perhaps be one of the biggest surprises in the 75 year history of the Globes,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams. 'Our first enquiry was in August and we offered 100/1, that now looks like a monster price.'

Best Motion Picture- Drama: 2/1 The Post, 9/4 The Shape Of The Water, 7/2 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 4/1 Dunkirk, 7/1 Call Me by Your Name

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: 4/9 Lady Bird, 9/4 Get Out, 12/1 The Disaster Artist, 14/1 I, Tonya, 16/1 The Greatest Showman

Best Actress Motion Picture: 6/5 Frances McDormand, 6/5 Sally Hawkins, 6/1 Meryl Streep, 12/1 Jessica Chastain, 16/1 Michelle Williams

Best Actress Musical/Comedy: 2/5 Saoirse Ronan, 11/4 Margot Robbie, 6/1 Emma Stone, 14/1 Helen Mirren, 14/1 Judy Dench

Best Actor - Motion Picture: 1/3 Gary Oldman, 7/2 Timothee Chalamet, 10/1 Daniel Day-Lewis, 12/1 Tom Hanks, 16/1 Denzel Washington

Best Actor Musical/Comedy: 4/11 James Franco, 10/3 Daniel Kaluuya, 9/1 Steve Carell, 12/1 Hugh Jackman, 16/1 Ansel Elgort