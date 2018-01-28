Royal Wedding Invite: Obama & Hillary Get The Nod But Trump Should Not Get His Hopes Up

28 January 2018 at 14:52

RoyaltyBy Rupert Adams

President Trump is 'not aware' of having received an invitation to the wedding of Prince Harry & Meghan and, at 50/1, he should not hold his breath. Meanwhile the biggest mover in the wedding invitation market is the Obama family who were originally 3/1 to make the cut, that price has been slashed into 1/3. Hillary Clinton is 8/1 to get the call up.

'The odds suggest that Michelle & Barack Obama should start choosing their outfits and perhaps Hillary will actually beat Mr Trump this time round,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Prince Harry & Meghan Specials

To Attend The Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan: 1/50 Elton John, 1/4 James Blunt, 2/7 David Beckham, 1/3 Barack & Michelle Obama, 11/8 Paul McCartney, 3/1 Sir Sean Connery, 8/1 Simon Cowell, 8/1 Hillary Clinton, 10/1 Boris Johnson, 25/1 Piers Morgan, 50/1 Donald Trump

Specials:

Either The FA CUP Final or Royal Wedding moved from 19th May: 10/1

Harry To Wear Military Dress To Wedding? 1/12 Yes, 6/1 No

Harry To Have A Beard? 1/2 Yes, 6/4 no

Rain on Wedding Day - 5/2 Yes, 2/7 No

Megan to give birth to Harry's Baby in 2018 - 3/1

Bride wear White? 1/8 White, 9/2 Any Other

Prince Harry Stag Venue: 9/1 Anywhere In Scotland, 10/1 Vancouver, 14/1 Barcelona, 14/1 Berlin, 16/1 Prague, 16/1 Amsterdam, 20/1 New York, 20/1 Ibiza, 20/1 Dublin, 25/1 Anywhere in Africa, 25/1 Las Vegas, 33/1 Anywhere in Wales, 33/1 Anywhere in Australia, 500/1 Skegness

Which Singer Will Play The First Song At Megan & Harry Wedding: 4/6 Sir Elton John, 5/1 Ed Sheeran, 6/1 Coldplay, 6/1 James Blunt, 8/1 Sophie Ellis-Bextor, 8/1 Paul McCartney,10/1 Adele, 10/1 Joss Stone, 12/1 Ellie Goulding, 20/1 Take That

Wedding dress designer: 1/1 Stewart Parvin; 2/1 Roland Mouret; 6/1 Erdem; 16/1 Mikhael Kale; 16/1 Christopher Kane; 16/1 Lucien Matis; 20/1 Alexander McQueen; 20/1 Roksanda Ilincic; 20/1 Emilia Wickstead; 20/1 Greta Constantine; 20/1 Matthew Gallagher; 25/1 Victoria Beckham; 25/1 Burberry; 25/1 Chanel; 25/1 Temperley London; 33/1 Prada; 50/1 Sasa Vidic; 100/1 Next; 100/1 M&S; 500/1 Primark

Will Prince William be Prince Harry's Best Man: 1/12 yes