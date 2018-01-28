Log in
Royal Wedding Invite: Obama & Hillary Get The Nod But Trump Should Not Get His Hopes Up

01/28/2018 | 04:04pm CET

28 January 2018 at 14:52

RoyaltyBy Rupert Adams

President Trump is 'not aware' of having received an invitation to the wedding of Prince Harry & Meghan and, at 50/1, he should not hold his breath. Meanwhile the biggest mover in the wedding invitation market is the Obama family who were originally 3/1 to make the cut, that price has been slashed into 1/3. Hillary Clinton is 8/1 to get the call up.

'The odds suggest that Michelle & Barack Obama should start choosing their outfits and perhaps Hillary will actually beat Mr Trump this time round,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Prince Harry & Meghan Specials

To Attend The Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan: 1/50 Elton John, 1/4 James Blunt, 2/7 David Beckham, 1/3 Barack & Michelle Obama, 11/8 Paul McCartney, 3/1 Sir Sean Connery, 8/1 Simon Cowell, 8/1 Hillary Clinton, 10/1 Boris Johnson, 25/1 Piers Morgan, 50/1 Donald Trump

Specials:

Either The FA CUP Final or Royal Wedding moved from 19th May: 10/1

Harry To Wear Military Dress To Wedding? 1/12 Yes, 6/1 No

Harry To Have A Beard? 1/2 Yes, 6/4 no

Rain on Wedding Day - 5/2 Yes, 2/7 No

Megan to give birth to Harry's Baby in 2018 - 3/1

Bride wear White? 1/8 White, 9/2 Any Other

Prince Harry Stag Venue: 9/1 Anywhere In Scotland, 10/1 Vancouver, 14/1 Barcelona, 14/1 Berlin, 16/1 Prague, 16/1 Amsterdam, 20/1 New York, 20/1 Ibiza, 20/1 Dublin, 25/1 Anywhere in Africa, 25/1 Las Vegas, 33/1 Anywhere in Wales, 33/1 Anywhere in Australia, 500/1 Skegness

Which Singer Will Play The First Song At Megan & Harry Wedding: 4/6 Sir Elton John, 5/1 Ed Sheeran, 6/1 Coldplay, 6/1 James Blunt, 8/1 Sophie Ellis-Bextor, 8/1 Paul McCartney,10/1 Adele, 10/1 Joss Stone, 12/1 Ellie Goulding, 20/1 Take That

Wedding dress designer: 1/1 Stewart Parvin; 2/1 Roland Mouret; 6/1 Erdem; 16/1 Mikhael Kale; 16/1 Christopher Kane; 16/1 Lucien Matis; 20/1 Alexander McQueen; 20/1 Roksanda Ilincic; 20/1 Emilia Wickstead; 20/1 Greta Constantine; 20/1 Matthew Gallagher; 25/1 Victoria Beckham; 25/1 Burberry; 25/1 Chanel; 25/1 Temperley London; 33/1 Prada; 50/1 Sasa Vidic; 100/1 Next; 100/1 M&S; 500/1 Primark

Will Prince William be Prince Harry's Best Man: 1/12 yes

Rupert Adams Media Relations

Direct: +44 208 919 3858 Mobile: +44 7841011584

William Hill | Greenside House | Station rd| London | N22 7TP

William Hill plc published this content on 28 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2018 15:04:02 UTC.

