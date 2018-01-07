07 January 2018 at 10:14

ShowbusinessBy Rupert Adams

The Voice: Have We Seen The Winner?

The Voice and The X Factor have been keen to show off their best talent early in the audition phases and William Hill have installed Donel Mangena as their 5/1 favourite to win the show. His nearest challenger is Lauren Bannon at 9/1.

'Donel was fantastic and a complete breath of fresh air, he will be there or thereabouts come the final,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

The Voice UK 2018: 5/1 Donel Mangena, 9/1 Lauren Bannon, 10/1 RYT, 12/1 Chloe Jones, 14/1 Jason Nicholson-Porter, 16/1 Jake Benson