WILLIAM HILL (WMH)
Report
The Voice: Have We Seen The Winner?

01/07/2018 | 11:24am CET

07 January 2018 at 10:14

ShowbusinessBy Rupert Adams

The Voice and The X Factor have been keen to show off their best talent early in the audition phases and William Hill have installed Donel Mangena as their 5/1 favourite to win the show. His nearest challenger is Lauren Bannon at 9/1.

'Donel was fantastic and a complete breath of fresh air, he will be there or thereabouts come the final,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

The Voice UK 2018: 5/1 Donel Mangena, 9/1 Lauren Bannon, 10/1 RYT, 12/1 Chloe Jones, 14/1 Jason Nicholson-Porter, 16/1 Jake Benson

William Hill plc published this content on 07 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2018 10:24:10 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 1 689 M
EBIT 2017 268 M
Net income 2017 187 M
Debt 2017 510 M
Yield 2017 3,94%
P/E ratio 2017 15,14
P/E ratio 2018 13,12
EV / Sales 2017 1,97x
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
Capitalization 2 826 M
Chart WILLIAM HILL
Duration : Period :
William Hill Technical Analysis Chart | WMH | GB0031698896 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM HILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,92  GBP
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Bowcock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gareth Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Financial Officer
John Bassett Head-Research & Development
Kevin O'Connor Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL2.27%3 833
SANDS CHINA LTD.-0.63%40 696
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.95%32 672
WYNN MACAU LTD-2.29%15 586
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-2.62%11 584
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD-3.91%10 743
