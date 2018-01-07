07 January 2018 at 10:14
ShowbusinessBy Rupert Adams
The Voice: Have We Seen The Winner?
The Voice and The X Factor have been keen to show off their best talent early in the audition phases and William Hill have installed Donel Mangena as their 5/1 favourite to win the show. His nearest challenger is Lauren Bannon at 9/1.
'Donel was fantastic and a complete breath of fresh air, he will be there or thereabouts come the final,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.
The Voice UK 2018: 5/1 Donel Mangena, 9/1 Lauren Bannon, 10/1 RYT, 12/1 Chloe Jones, 14/1 Jason Nicholson-Porter, 16/1 Jake Benson
William Hill plc published this content on 07 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2018 10:24:10 UTC.