William Hill : 2/1 General Election In 2018 – Jeremy Corbyn Fav To Be Next PM – Can May Last The Year?

31 December 2017 at 10:21

PoliticsBy Rupert Adams

At 2/1, the odds suggest that 2018 is the most likely year for the next General Election and it is 6/4 (joint fav) that we will have a labour majority or no overall majority. Jeremy Corbyn is the 9/4 favourite to be the next British Prime Minister after Theresa May.

'It looks like 2018 is going to be a long year for the PM and she will be doing very well to still be in residence at number 10 come this time next year,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Politics Specials 2018

Year Of The Next General Election: 2/1 2018, 2/1 2019, 8/1 2020, 9/1 2021, 2/1 2022 or later

General Election Result: 6/4 Labour Majority, 6/4 No overall majority, 5/2 Conservative Majority, 150/1 Lib Dems Majority

Year Theresa May Leaves Office: 5/6 2018, 7/4 2019, 10/1 2020, 16/1 2021, 10/1 2022 or later

Next PM: 9/4 Jeremy Corbyn, 11/2 Jacob Rees-Mogg, 13/2 Boris Johnson, 7/1 Andrea Leadsom, 10/1 David Davis, 12/1 Amber Rudd, 16/1 Phillip Hammond, 18/1 Michael Gove, 20/1 Jeremy Hunt, 22/1 Ruth Davidson

Next Permanent Conservative Party Leader: 5/1 Jacob Rees-Mogg, 6/1 Boris Johnson, 8/1 David Davis, 8/1 Amber Rudd, 14/1 Jeremy Hunt, 16/1 Gavin Williamson, 16/1 Michael Gove, 16/1 Phillip Hammond, 18/1 Ruth Davidson, 25/1 Others

Next Country To Leave The EU: 2/1 Greece, 5/2 Italy, 6/1 Sweden, 10/1 France, 12/1 Hungary, 12/1 Ireland, 16/1 Czech Republic, 16/1 Denmark, 20/1 Cyprus, 20/1 Netherlands, 25/1 Romania, 33/1 Poland, 40/1 Austria, 40/1 Germany, 66/1 Belgium, 66/1 Bulgaria, 66/1 Finland, 66/1 Malta, 66/1 Portugal, 66/1 Spain, 80/1 Croatia, 80/1 Lithuania, 80/1 Slovakia, 80/1 Slovina, 100/1 Latvia, 150/1 Luxembourg