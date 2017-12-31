Log in
4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  William Hill    WMH   GB0031698896

WILLIAM HILL (WMH)
William Hill : 2/1 General Election In 2018 – Jeremy Corbyn Fav To Be Next PM – Can May Last The Year?

12/31/2017 | 11:34am CET

31 December 2017 at 10:21

PoliticsBy Rupert Adams

At 2/1, the odds suggest that 2018 is the most likely year for the next General Election and it is 6/4 (joint fav) that we will have a labour majority or no overall majority. Jeremy Corbyn is the 9/4 favourite to be the next British Prime Minister after Theresa May.

'It looks like 2018 is going to be a long year for the PM and she will be doing very well to still be in residence at number 10 come this time next year,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Politics Specials 2018

Year Of The Next General Election: 2/1 2018, 2/1 2019, 8/1 2020, 9/1 2021, 2/1 2022 or later

General Election Result: 6/4 Labour Majority, 6/4 No overall majority, 5/2 Conservative Majority, 150/1 Lib Dems Majority

Year Theresa May Leaves Office: 5/6 2018, 7/4 2019, 10/1 2020, 16/1 2021, 10/1 2022 or later

Next PM: 9/4 Jeremy Corbyn, 11/2 Jacob Rees-Mogg, 13/2 Boris Johnson, 7/1 Andrea Leadsom, 10/1 David Davis, 12/1 Amber Rudd, 16/1 Phillip Hammond, 18/1 Michael Gove, 20/1 Jeremy Hunt, 22/1 Ruth Davidson

Next Permanent Conservative Party Leader: 5/1 Jacob Rees-Mogg, 6/1 Boris Johnson, 8/1 David Davis, 8/1 Amber Rudd, 14/1 Jeremy Hunt, 16/1 Gavin Williamson, 16/1 Michael Gove, 16/1 Phillip Hammond, 18/1 Ruth Davidson, 25/1 Others

Next Country To Leave The EU: 2/1 Greece, 5/2 Italy, 6/1 Sweden, 10/1 France, 12/1 Hungary, 12/1 Ireland, 16/1 Czech Republic, 16/1 Denmark, 20/1 Cyprus, 20/1 Netherlands, 25/1 Romania, 33/1 Poland, 40/1 Austria, 40/1 Germany, 66/1 Belgium, 66/1 Bulgaria, 66/1 Finland, 66/1 Malta, 66/1 Portugal, 66/1 Spain, 80/1 Croatia, 80/1 Lithuania, 80/1 Slovakia, 80/1 Slovina, 100/1 Latvia, 150/1 Luxembourg

Rupert Adams Media Relations

Direct: +44 208 919 3858 Mobile: +44 7841011584

William Hill | Greenside House | Station rd| London | N22 7TP

William Hill plc published this content on 31 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2017 10:34:05 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 1 689 M
EBIT 2017 268 M
Net income 2017 187 M
Debt 2017 510 M
Yield 2017 4,03%
P/E ratio 2017 14,80
P/E ratio 2018 12,83
EV / Sales 2017 1,92x
EV / Sales 2018 1,77x
Capitalization 2 735 M
Chart WILLIAM HILL
Duration : Period :
William Hill Technical Analysis Chart | WMH | GB0031698896 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM HILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,88  GBP
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Bowcock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gareth Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Financial Officer
John Bassett Head-Research & Development
Kevin O'Connor Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL10.96%3 692
SANDS CHINA LTD.20.45%41 682
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED87.44%34 572
WYNN MACAU LTD100.57%16 463
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED52.90%11 817
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD50.45%11 512
