William Hill : 2018 Half-year results

William Hill PLC (LSE: WMH) (William Hill or the Group) announces its half-year results for the 26 weeks ended 26 June 2018 (the period or H1 2018). Comparatives relate to the 26 weeks ended 27 June 2017.

Statutory results Adjusted results

H1 18 H1 17 Change H1 18 H1 17 Change £m £m % £m £m % Net revenue 802.6 778.5 +3% 802.6 778.5 +3% Existing operations adjusted operating profit1 - - - 130.8 128.9 +1% US Expansion operations2 - - - (17.2) - - Adjusted operating profit3 - - - 113.6 128.9 -12% Discontinued operations - Australia4 - - - 3.8 0.6 - (Loss)/profit before interest and tax (802.3) 108.6 - - - - (Loss)/profit before tax (819.6) 93.1 - 96.3 110.6 -13% (Loss)/earnings per share (p)5 (93.5) 9.4 - 9.1 11.1 -18% Dividend per share (p) 4.26 4.26 0% 4.26 4.26 0% Financial results

Group net revenue up 3% to £802.6m

Adjusted operating profit from existing operations1up 1% to £130.8m

Exceptional charge and adjustments of £915.9m including £882.8m non-cash impairment to Retail following Triennial Review decision leading to a statutory loss before tax of £819.6m

Proceeds of £241.7m received from disposal of Australian business and investments in NYX

Balance sheet remains strong and flexible with net debt for covenant purposes6of £272.4m, 0.8x EBITDA

Interim dividend in line with prior year at 4.26p per share

Operating highlights

Good FIFA World Cup performance with >1 million Online actives across the tournament

Total Online net revenue growth of 11% Online Sportsbook performed well with net revenues +18% and new accounts +16% Online gaming net revenue growth +4% with continuing improvements in cross-sell

Retail net revenue down 3% in a challenging environment for the UK high street, with horseracing fixture cancellations in Q1

Continued strong growth in existing US business: net revenue up 50% and adjusted operating profit3up 132%

Responding rapidly to new US opportunities: First bet in New Jersey accepted at William Hill's Monmouth Park sports book in June, new sports book launched at Ocean Casino in Atlantic City and readying for mobile launch this month Expanded offering in Delaware, as risk manager for the state lottery Deals signed with 11 casinos in Mississippi and one casino in West Virginia to run sports books and plans to take the first sports bet in Mississippi in August

New sustainability strategy established with long-term ambition that nobody is harmed by gambling

Philip Bowcock, Chief Executive Officer of William Hill, commented:

"William Hill has performed well during the first half of 2018 and, following major regulatory decisions in the UK and US, we now have greater clarity over the challenges and opportunities that lie before us.

"During the first half, our Online business continued to deliver double-digit growth. In Retail, we are beginning to put in place plans to mitigate the impact of the Triennial Review. In the US, we have moved quickly following the repeal of PASPA as we grow into newly regulating states. We will continue to invest in the US to ensure we are well placed to capture the substantial potential available to us.

"Fundamental to delivering over the long term will be our sustainability strategy, which marks a significant cultural change for the company. Gambling-related harm is a serious issue and it is important that we face up to this challenge. We have set ourselves the ambition that nobody is harmed by gambling and set out a detailed programme of actions as we start out on this journey."

Notes:

1. Existing operations adjusted operating profit is defined as profit before interest and tax, excluding exceptional items and other defined adjustments, and excluding US Expansion operations in states we have entered since the Supreme Court overturned PASPA. Further detail on adjusted measures is provided in note 3 to the financial statements within our 2017 Annual Report.

2. Adjusted operating profit from US Expansion operations are in states where we have entered since the Supreme Court overturned PASPA.

3. Adjusted operating profit is defined as profit before interest and tax, excluding exceptional items and other defined adjustments. Further detail on adjusted measures is provided in note 3 to the financial statements within our 2017 Annual Report.

4. Adjusted operating profit for the period up to 23 April 2018 when the disposal of the Australian business completed.

5. Basic EPS is based on an average of 858.7 million shares for 2018 and an average of 856.8 million shares for 2017. Adjusted EPS is based upon adjusted profits after tax.

6. Net debt for covenant purposes and EBITDA for covenant purposes are non-statutory measures. The basis of calculation is as described in note 23 to the financial statements within our 2017 Annual Report.

7. Definitions are provided in the glossary at the back of the document.

8. Numbers are presented on an adjusted basis unless otherwise stated.

OVERVIEW

Building a sustainable business

The first half of 2018 has been a momentous period for William Hill and the wider sector. Long-awaited regulatory changes in three major markets - the UK, the US and Australia - have substantially clarified our operating environment.

We are facing into these transformative challenges:

We have already addressed Australia, where additional gambling duties would have made our sub-scale business unprofitable. We exited the market in April, selling William Hill Australia for A$313.7m (£173.2m).

The UK Government's decision to reduce the maximum stake on B2 games to £2 is leading us to remodel the Retail estate.

In the US, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn a federal law banning sports betting offers us the potential to grow a business of scale, building on the foundations we have established there since 2012.

In addition, we have undertaken a sustainability review, instigated in Q4 2017, and are addressing the concerns raised by the UK Gambling Commission in the regulatory settlement in February. We are driving cultural change in the business, with new values and leadership 'vitals' embedded in December, and in July 2018 we publicly put our weight behind a far-reaching and long-term ambition that nobody is harmed by gambling. Change is already happening, such as revising our assessments of higher spending customers in terms of both social responsibility and sources of funds and, consequently, closing customer accounts. We have shared more information on our corporate website atwww.williamhillplc.com/nobodyharmed.

Regulation is a fact of life for our business, presenting us with challenges and opportunities. We have to prepare where we can, respond when we have to and ground our decisions in doing what is right for the customer to ensure the William Hill business is sustainable for the long term.

Strategy

The significant changes we have made and seen in recent months give a new focus to William Hill. Our strategy is focused on three key business areas, underpinned by our new approach to sustainability:

Driving Online growth in the UK and internationally;

Remodelling Retail;

Growing a business of scale in the US; and

Delivering on our ambition that nobody is harmed by gambling.

Our Online business is driving near- and medium-term digital growth. We are growing in the UK, having restructured and invested to strengthen our competitiveness, and we are focused on gaining market share through continuous improvement in our product and customer experience, and investment in marketing. We are pursuing opportunities to expand outside the UK in both regulated markets, such as Italy and Spain, and grey markets. Ulrik Bengtsson joined in April to oversee our digital strategy and the Group has also made key hires in respect to Data and Product.

Our Retail business is focused on addressing the challenges laid down by the Triennial Review decision, which will drive structural change across the licensed betting office sector over the coming years. This will include product innovation to offer alternatives to B2 gaming as well as remodelling the estate and the business.

Our US business is, in large part, a start-up, supported by an already successful and profitable Nevada operation. A number of states are likely to regulate sports betting over the coming years. We will invest to establish William Hill US in each new market to take advantage of the substantial growth potential. New states may be loss-making in their early years as we invest to gain market share but the size of the US opportunity overall is a clear value driver for the Group over the medium and long term. Since PASPA was overturned in May we have expanded our offering in Delaware, started two land-based sports books in New Jersey and signed agreements with 11 casinos to open sports books in Mississippi, where we plan to take the first sports bet in August, and one casino to open a sports book in West Virginia. We are also readyingfor mobile launch in New Jersey in August. This means we are currently taking sports bets in three states with agreed deals in two more and we have plans to open in additional states when regulation permits.

Performance summary

Against this backdrop of substantial change, William Hill delivered a good performance and World Cup in the first half of 2018.

Group net revenue in H1 2018 was up 3% to £802.6m, including US expansion net revenue of £0.6m. Gross win from the World Cup was £11.0m in H1 and £32.8m for the tournament as a whole. Online and the US delivered strong net revenue growth but Retail saw weaker trends. Adjusted operating profit from our existing operations1- Retail, Online and the existing US business - were up 1% to £130.8m.

We have started investing in new markets in the US, which led to this segment of the US business incurring losses of £17.2m in H1. This brought the Group's adjusted operating profit from continuing operations3to £113.6m, down 12%.

The Group recorded exceptional items and adjustments of £915.9m, leading to a statutory loss before interest and tax of £802.3m. The exceptional items included a £882.8m non-cash impairment of Retail following the UK Government's announcement of the outcome of the Triennial Review (see below). There was also £29.9m of exceptional costs relating to the transformation programme, including the closure of the Tel Aviv office in April. The transformation programme is expected to end in 2019 with further exceptional costs of c£15m expected and benefits underpinning the future growth of the business.

Online saw continued momentum, with net revenue up 11%. Growth in Online's adjusted operating profit was slower at +5% as marketing spend was weighted towards H1 to support our World Cup activities. Retail net revenue declined 3% but there was good cost control with operating costs 2% lower, resulting in adjusted operating profit being 7% lower. Our existing US business in Nevada and Delaware grew very strongly: wagering was up 14% and unusually positive sports results compounded this to drive net revenue growth of 50%; with operating costs only 7% higher, adjusted operating profit increased 132%.

We are pleased with our performance around the FIFA World Cup, which presented an exciting opportunity to engage with customers. We saw good wagering across the tournament as a whole, in line with our expectations; gross win margins were good but behind the exceptional margins seen in 2014. We launched our marketing campaigns early, which gave us market-leading awareness on day one of the tournament. Our innovative products were enjoyed by both Online and Retail customers, with 5.7 million uses of Scratch of the Day in Online and 580,000 Perfect Hat Trick entries in the shops. Actives were particularly strong with more than one million active Online customers across the tournament as a whole.

Earnings per share (EPS), including the substantial exceptional items, was a statutory loss per share of 93.5p (H1 2017: 9.4p). Basic adjusted EPS declined 18%, reflecting growth in the existing business being offset by investment in new US opportunities.

Group cash capital expenditure, which is weighted towards technology, was up 59% to £43.1m, supported by our strong operating cash flows of £110.0m. The balance sheet remains strong, with net debt to EBITDA for covenant purposes reducing to 0.8x (27 December 2017: 1.4x), with proceeds received from the sale of Australia and our investments in NYX. This gives us the flexibility to invest in digital and international growth while managing the impact of regulatory changes in Retail.

The Board has approved an interim dividend of 4.26p per share (2017: 4.26p). This is ahead of the basic, adjusted EPS performance in the period given the investment in new US opportunities but reflects a good performance by the ongoing operations and the Group's continuing strong cash generation. The Board's policy continues to be to pay out approximately 50% of underlying earnings.

Regulatory changes

Two important regulatory questions were answered in the period, giving us long-awaited clarity in our key markets, the UK and the US.

On 14 May, the Supreme Court of the US overturned the law preventing sports betting in most states across the US, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act 1992 (PASPA). Three days later, on 17 May, the UK Government announced the outcome of its Triennial Review into gaming machine stakes and prizes. These decisions have long-term consequences for the William Hill business.

As set out in our statement on 17 May, we expect the implementation of a £2 staking limit on gaming machines in shops to reduce Retail's gaming revenues by 35-45% and operating profit, after mitigation, by c£70-100m. Our preliminary estimates suggest c900 William Hill shops (38% of our existing estate) could become loss-making. Exceptional charges relating to shop closures could be in the range of £50,000 to £60,000 per shop (after today's impairment), with a potential three-year period to reshape the shop estate. We await confirmation from the Government on timing of implementation. For the next few years, our response to this change will be the primary focus for Retail's leadership team, from implementation through to mitigation.

The US opportunity

In the US, new markets are opening up that represent significant growth opportunities. Since the Supreme Court's decision 11 weeks ago, several states have already implemented changes to allow sports betting. Delaware has expanded its existing offering, New Jersey has licensed land-based operations in casinos or racetracks, with mobile betting to follow, and Rhode Island plans to offer betting through its lottery. Pennsylvania's sports betting law, which was passed in 2017, was activated when PASPA was overturned. Mississippi and West Virginia are also progressing legislation that is likely to see sports betting regulated shortly.

With our long-standing land-based and mobile sports betting business in Nevada, we are well placed to capitalise on these opportunities. Having invested in our readiness ahead of the Supreme Court's decision, we have been able to move quickly in response to the market changes. When Delaware took the first bet in the post-PASPA world, it was enabled by William Hill's risk management capability. When Governor Phil Murphy placed the first bet in New Jersey, it was at William Hill's sports book at Monmouth Park racetrack. We have since opened an additional sports book at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City and are readying ourselves to launch the William Hill mobile app in New Jersey in the coming weeks. We have announced today that we have signed contracts relating to 11 casinos in Mississippi and one in West Virginia. During August we also expect to start taking sports bets in Mississippi.

Early signs of US consumer interest in sports betting are encouraging. The average total daily wagering we are seeing at our two land-based locations in New Jersey are already equivalent to approximately 25% of our total wagering in Nevada.

OPERATING REVIEW

The following commentary on divisional performance reflects adjusted results, since that is the basis on which they are reported internally and in our segmental analysis. An explanation of our adjusted results, including a reconciliation to the statutory results, is provided in note 3 to the financial statements.

Online (40% of Group revenue)

H1 2018 H1 2017 Change £m £m Sportsbook amounts wagered 2,352.7 2,485.0 -5% Gross win margin 8.3% 6.9% +1.4 ppts Core markets net revenue 282.4 256.4 +10% Other markets net revenue 38.5 33.6 +15% Sportsbook net revenue 164.5 139.1 +18% Gaming net revenue 156.4 150.9 +4% Online net revenue 320.9 290.0 +11% Cost of sales (80.6) (69.2) +16% Operating costs (180.4) (163.6) +10% Adjusted operating profit3 59.9 57.2 +5%

Online net revenue grew 11% in the first half, benefiting from our investment in the digital transformation over the last 18 months. Within this, there was strong growth in Sportsbook net revenue of 18%, and 4% growth in gaming against a strong period a year before when the single wallet was introduced and we invested in expanding our mass market gaming customer base. Core markets grew 10%, with UK net revenue up 9%, in line with forecast market growth rates, and Italy and Spain up 16% (+13% in local currency); these markets accounted for 88% of Online's net revenue in the period. Net revenue in other markets was up 15%.