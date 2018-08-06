Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  William Hill    WMH   GB0031698896

WILLIAM HILL (WMH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/06 05:35:25 pm
270 GBp   +0.52%
06:06pWILLIAM HILL : 30% Club, growth through diversity
PU
08/03FTSE rises as RBS and Mondi gain
RE
08/03INTEREST RATES : Bookies Expect No Rise Until After March 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

William Hill : 30% Club, growth through diversity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

06 August 2018 at 15:51

We want to invest in our talent and maximise their potential. That's why we're excited to confirm that this year we'll be taking part in a pioneering cross company, cross sector mentoring scheme led by the 30% club.

We know that diverse teams generate the best business results and earlier this year we made a commitment to increase the number of women we have in senior roles by 2020. I'm passionate about supporting that goal which is why I've chosen to sponsor this initiative.

The ultimate aim of this programme is to develop women into more senior roles but what I really like about the 30% club approach is that that it's not just about helping our female talent, there are just as many benefits for the mentors (who can be of any sex) as there are for the women mentees on the programme.

Last year over 4,236 people participated in the programme from over 100 blue chip organisations.

95% of mentees that participated said that their confidence as a leader had increased as a result of the programme

86% of mentors that participated said that they had learnt as a result of taking part.

You can learn more about the programme here.

Disclaimer

William Hill plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAM HILL
06:06pWILLIAM HILL : 30% Club, growth through diversity
PU
08/03FTSE rises as RBS and Mondi gain
RE
08/03INTEREST RATES : Bookies Expect No Rise Until After March 2019
PU
08/03GOODWOOD FRIDAY AUGUST 3RD : Dangerous Day For The Bookies As Talk Of A Treble
PU
08/03WILLIAM HILL : Anthony Joshua becomes William Hill global brand ambassador
PU
08/03William Hill posts half-year loss, sees more charges; plans U.S. expansion
RE
08/03WILLIAM HILL : Half-year Results
PU
08/03WILLIAM HILL : 2018 Half-year results
PU
08/03WILLIAM HILL : Half-year results
CO
07/31WILLIAM HILL PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03William Hill Plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/03William Hill PLC (WIMHF) CEO Philip Bowcock on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
08/03William Hill announces major U.S. sports betting expansion 
08/03The House Loses On Weak Guidance From Caesars 
08/03William Hill reports 1H results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 676 M
EBIT 2018 278 M
Net income 2018 218 M
Debt 2018 212 M
Yield 2018 4,91%
P/E ratio 2018 14,68
P/E ratio 2019 11,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 2 312 M
Chart WILLIAM HILL
Duration : Period :
William Hill Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM HILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,34  GBP
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Bowcock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Bassett Head-Research & Development
Paul Durkan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL-16.58%3 007
SANDS CHINA LTD.-5.80%40 977
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-6.38%31 483
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED35.82%15 211
WYNN MACAU LTD-16.67%15 201
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-18.56%11 655
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.