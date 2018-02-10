Log in
WILLIAM HILL
William Hill : Key Cheltenham Changes After Newbury

02/10/2018 | 05:06pm CET

10 February 2018 at 15:51

Horse RacingBy Rupert Adams

10/1 From 20/1 Kalashnikov

8/1 From 12/1 Saint Calvados

8/11 From 5/4 Altior

6/1 From 9/1 Native River

Supreme Novice Hurdle: 13/8 Getabird, 5/2 Samcro, 7/1 Of The Cap Fits, 10/1 From 20/1 Kalashnikov, 12/1 Laurina, 12/1 Sharjah, 14/1 Claimantakinforgan, 14/1 Mengli Khan, 20/1 Duc Des Genievres, 20/1 Farclas, 20/1 Next Destination, 20/1 Paloma Blue, 20/1 Summerville Boy, 25/1 Bar

Arkle Trophy: Evs Footpad, 5/1 Petit Mouchoir, 11/2 Sceau Royal, 8/1 From 12/1 Saint Calvados, 14/1 Brain Power, 16/1 North Hill Harvey, 25/1 Invitation Only, 33/1 Cyrname, 33/1 Saturnas, 33/1 Demi Sang, 33/1 Modus, 40/1 Montalbano, 40/1 Capitaine, 40/1 Avenir d'Une Vie, 40/1 Kemboy, 40/1 Movewiththetimes, 40/1 Tombstone, 50/1 Bunk Off Early, 50/1 Tycoon Prince, 50/1 Asthuria, 50/1 Diego du Charmil, 66/1 Bigmartre, 66/1 Ballyandy, 80/1 Robinshill, 100/1 Theo, 100/1 Tree of Liberty, 100/1 Cadmium

Champion Chase: 8/11 From 5/4 Altior, 3/1 Min, 9/2 Douvan, 8/1 Politologue, 12/1 Fox Norton, 12/1 Un De Sceaux, 14/1 Great Field, 16/1 Special Tiara, 20/1 Top Notch, 25/1 Charbel, 33/1 Gods Own, 33/1 Forest Bihan, 33/1 Ar Mad, 40/1 Ball D'arc, 40/1 American Tom, 50/1 Ordinary World, 50/1 Polidam, 50/1 Black Hercules, 50/1 A Toi Phil, 66/1 Doctor Phoenix, 66/1 Foxtail Hill, 66/1 Tully East, 66/1 Acapella Bourgeois, 66/1 San Benedeto, 66/1 Top Gamble, 100/1 The Game Changer, 100/1 Tell Us More, 100/1 Valdez

Cheltenham Gold Cup: 3/1 Might Bite, 6/1 Sizing John, 6/1 From 9/1 Native River, 10/1 Killultagh Vic, 10/1 Road To Respect, 10/1 Coney Island, 14/1 Our Duke, 16/1 Definitly Red, 20/1 Minella Rocco, 25/1 Total Recall, 25/1 Disko, 25/1 Blaklion, 25/1 Edwulf, 33/1 Anibale Fly, 33/1 Outlander, 33/1 Djakadam, 33/1 Bristol De Mai, 40/1 Double Shuffle, 40/1 Coneygree, 50/1 Cue Card, 50/1 Sub Lieutenant, 50/1 Valseur Lido, 50/1 Bachasson, 50/1 Clan Des Obeaux, 50/1 Balko Des Flos, 66/1 Empire Of Dirt, 66/1 Tea For Two, 66/1 Cloudy Dream, 66/1 Acapella Bourgeois, 66/1 The Last Samuri, 80/1 Saphir Du Rheu, 100/1 Shantou Flyer, 100/1 Tenor Nivernais, 100/1 Singlefarmpayment, 100/1 Mala Beach, 100/1 Rock The Kasbah

Rupert AdamsMedia Relations

Direct: +44 207 612 3244 Mobile: +44 7841011584

William Hill | One Bedford Avenue | London | WC1B 3AU

William Hill plc published this content on 10 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2018 16:05:02 UTC.

