William Hill : Key Cheltenham Changes After Newbury

10 February 2018 at 15:51

Horse RacingBy Rupert Adams

10/1 From 20/1 Kalashnikov

8/1 From 12/1 Saint Calvados

8/11 From 5/4 Altior

6/1 From 9/1 Native River

Supreme Novice Hurdle: 13/8 Getabird, 5/2 Samcro, 7/1 Of The Cap Fits, 10/1 From 20/1 Kalashnikov, 12/1 Laurina, 12/1 Sharjah, 14/1 Claimantakinforgan, 14/1 Mengli Khan, 20/1 Duc Des Genievres, 20/1 Farclas, 20/1 Next Destination, 20/1 Paloma Blue, 20/1 Summerville Boy, 25/1 Bar

Arkle Trophy: Evs Footpad, 5/1 Petit Mouchoir, 11/2 Sceau Royal, 8/1 From 12/1 Saint Calvados, 14/1 Brain Power, 16/1 North Hill Harvey, 25/1 Invitation Only, 33/1 Cyrname, 33/1 Saturnas, 33/1 Demi Sang, 33/1 Modus, 40/1 Montalbano, 40/1 Capitaine, 40/1 Avenir d'Une Vie, 40/1 Kemboy, 40/1 Movewiththetimes, 40/1 Tombstone, 50/1 Bunk Off Early, 50/1 Tycoon Prince, 50/1 Asthuria, 50/1 Diego du Charmil, 66/1 Bigmartre, 66/1 Ballyandy, 80/1 Robinshill, 100/1 Theo, 100/1 Tree of Liberty, 100/1 Cadmium

Champion Chase: 8/11 From 5/4 Altior, 3/1 Min, 9/2 Douvan, 8/1 Politologue, 12/1 Fox Norton, 12/1 Un De Sceaux, 14/1 Great Field, 16/1 Special Tiara, 20/1 Top Notch, 25/1 Charbel, 33/1 Gods Own, 33/1 Forest Bihan, 33/1 Ar Mad, 40/1 Ball D'arc, 40/1 American Tom, 50/1 Ordinary World, 50/1 Polidam, 50/1 Black Hercules, 50/1 A Toi Phil, 66/1 Doctor Phoenix, 66/1 Foxtail Hill, 66/1 Tully East, 66/1 Acapella Bourgeois, 66/1 San Benedeto, 66/1 Top Gamble, 100/1 The Game Changer, 100/1 Tell Us More, 100/1 Valdez

Cheltenham Gold Cup: 3/1 Might Bite, 6/1 Sizing John, 6/1 From 9/1 Native River, 10/1 Killultagh Vic, 10/1 Road To Respect, 10/1 Coney Island, 14/1 Our Duke, 16/1 Definitly Red, 20/1 Minella Rocco, 25/1 Total Recall, 25/1 Disko, 25/1 Blaklion, 25/1 Edwulf, 33/1 Anibale Fly, 33/1 Outlander, 33/1 Djakadam, 33/1 Bristol De Mai, 40/1 Double Shuffle, 40/1 Coneygree, 50/1 Cue Card, 50/1 Sub Lieutenant, 50/1 Valseur Lido, 50/1 Bachasson, 50/1 Clan Des Obeaux, 50/1 Balko Des Flos, 66/1 Empire Of Dirt, 66/1 Tea For Two, 66/1 Cloudy Dream, 66/1 Acapella Bourgeois, 66/1 The Last Samuri, 80/1 Saphir Du Rheu, 100/1 Shantou Flyer, 100/1 Tenor Nivernais, 100/1 Singlefarmpayment, 100/1 Mala Beach, 100/1 Rock The Kasbah