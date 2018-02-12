Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  William Hill    WMH   GB0031698896

WILLIAM HILL (WMH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

William Hill : Norton Shortens For Bond After McMafia Triumph

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:16am CET

12 February 2018 at 10:08

ShowbusinessBy Joe Crilly

Following his star turn as Alex Godman in McMafia, William Hill make James Norton the 2/1 favourite to take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

'Over the last few weeks, as the drama has ramped up in McMafia, James Norton has really upped his game and looks very much a Bond in waiting,' said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly. 'His odds of taking over from Daniel Craig have tumbled since the New Year.'

McMafia is 4/1 to win Best Drama at the BAFTA TV awards and James Norton is 5/2 to win Best Leading Actor.

William Hill odds:

4/1 McMafia to win Best Drama Series at the BAFTA TV awards

5/2 James Norton to win Best Leading Actor for McMafia at the BAFTA TV awards

Next James Bond after Daniel Craig: 2/1 James Norton; 3/1 Tom Hardy; 4/1 Jack Huston; 6/1 Idris Elba; 6/1 Tom Hiddleston; 7/1 Aidan Turner; 12/1 Michael Fassbender; 14/1 Travis Fimmel; 16/1 Ricky Whittle; 20/1 BAR

William Hill plc published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2018 10:15:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAM HILL
11:16a WILLIAM HILL : Norton Shortens For Bond After McMafia Triumph
02/10 WILLIAM HILL : Key Cheltenham Changes After Newbury
02/09 SIX NATIONS : France Backed To Beat Scotland
02/02 SIX NATIONS : Late Gamble On Ireland – Scotland Are Worst Result
02/01 IRISH CHAMPION HURDLE : Finally Money for Faugheen
01/31 CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER : Could Ann Widdecombe Win This?
01/31 WILLIAM HILL : 25/1 Bryony Frost To Be Champion Jockey In Next Ten Years
01/31 WILLIAM HILL : Brexit’s 2019 Date Odds Drift… Theresa May 11/10 To ..
01/30 WILLIAM HILL : Brendan Cole 25/1 To Be Reinstated For 2018 Series
01/30 WILLIAM HILL : Money For 2018 General Election – Rees-Mogg Is The Danger M..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/03 STOCKS TO WATCH : Welcome To The Party Rising Rates
01/29 WILLIAM HILL : Its U.S.-Traded Equity Is Well Positioned If The Supreme Court St..
01/24 The NBA gives an assist to sports betting push
2017 William Hill jumps on sector M&A activity
2017 Sports betting case the talk at the Supreme Court
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 1 700 M
EBIT 2017 282 M
Net income 2017 196 M
Debt 2017 496 M
Yield 2017 4,23%
P/E ratio 2017 13,59
P/E ratio 2018 12,18
EV / Sales 2017 1,86x
EV / Sales 2018 1,72x
Capitalization 2 671 M
Chart WILLIAM HILL
Duration : Period :
William Hill Technical Analysis Chart | WMH | GB0031698896 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM HILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,28  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Bowcock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gareth Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Financial Officer
John Bassett Head-Research & Development
Kevin O'Connor Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL-3.35%3 694
SANDS CHINA LTD.4.79%42 894
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED2.95%34 667
WYNN MACAU LTD7.50%17 150
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-1.52%11 646
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD-7.83%10 306
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.