William Hill : Norton Shortens For Bond After McMafia Triumph

12 February 2018 at 10:08

ShowbusinessBy Joe Crilly

Following his star turn as Alex Godman in McMafia, William Hill make James Norton the 2/1 favourite to take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

'Over the last few weeks, as the drama has ramped up in McMafia, James Norton has really upped his game and looks very much a Bond in waiting,' said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly. 'His odds of taking over from Daniel Craig have tumbled since the New Year.'

McMafia is 4/1 to win Best Drama at the BAFTA TV awards and James Norton is 5/2 to win Best Leading Actor.

William Hill odds:

4/1 McMafia to win Best Drama Series at the BAFTA TV awards

5/2 James Norton to win Best Leading Actor for McMafia at the BAFTA TV awards

Next James Bond after Daniel Craig: 2/1 James Norton; 3/1 Tom Hardy; 4/1 Jack Huston; 6/1 Idris Elba; 6/1 Tom Hiddleston; 7/1 Aidan Turner; 12/1 Michael Fassbender; 14/1 Travis Fimmel; 16/1 Ricky Whittle; 20/1 BAR