William Lyon Homes : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Full Year Homebuilding Revenue of $1.8 Billion, Highest in the History of the Company; 100 Basis Point Improvement in Operating Margin

Fourth Quarter Homebuilding Revenue of $623.3 Million; Gross Margin of 18.9%;

Pre-Tax Income of $62.2 Million

William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH), a leading homebuilder in the Western U.S., announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

2017 Fourth Quarter Highlights (Comparison to 2016 Fourth Quarter)

Pre-tax income of $62.2 million, up 54%

Net income available to common stockholders of $11.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share Excluding the impact of tax reform, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $34.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share

Home sales revenue of $623.3 million, up 32%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 18.9%

Homebuilding gross margin of $117.9 million, up 46%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage of 24.4%, up 280 basis points

New home deliveries of 1,058 homes, up 17%

Net new home orders of 672, up 19%

Dollar value of orders of $351.3 million, up 24%

Average sales price (ASP) of new homes delivered of $589,100, up 12%

Dollar value of homes in backlog of $433.0 million, up 5%

Units in backlog of 822, up 12%

Average sales locations of 80, up 1%

SG&A percentage of 9.2%, compared to 9.0%

Adjusted EBITDA of $95.8 million, up 52%

2017 Full Year Highlights (Comparison to 2016 Full Year)

Pre-tax income before extinguishment of debt of $142.5 million, up 39%

Net income available to common stockholders of $48.1 million, or $1.24 per diluted share Adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $85.3 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, which: excludes $14.1 million of loss from extinguishment of debt, net of income tax and excludes the impact of tax reform of $23.1 million



Home sales revenue of $1,795.1 million, up 28%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 17.6%

Homebuilding gross margin of $316.5 million, up 32%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.2%, up 30 basis points

New home deliveries of 3,239 homes, up 16%

Net new home orders of 3,328, up 20%

Dollar value of orders of $1,783.4 million, up 28%

Average sales price (ASP) of new homes delivered of $554,200, up 10%

Average sales locations of 84, up 14%

SG&A percentage of 9.8%, compared to 10.4%

Adjusted EBITDA of $243.7 million, up 30%

“We are extremely proud of our 2017 results, which was a year of continued growth, as we delivered 3,239 homes and achieved homebuilding revenues of $1.8 billion, up 16% and 28%, respectively, and a Company record for homebuilding revenues. Our fourth quarter of 2017 represented another strong quarter, with homebuilding revenues of $623.3 million, up 32%, new home deliveries of 1,058 homes, up 17%, average sales price of $589,100, up 12%, and the dollar value of orders of $351.3 million, up 24%,” said Matthew R. Zaist, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Zaist continued, “As we expected, the fourth quarter proved to be a continuation of our improvements in our GAAP homebuilding gross margins, which were 18.9%, an increase of 80 basis points above the third quarter of 2017, 240 basis points above the second quarter of 2017 and 190 basis points year-over-year. Our fourth quarter results included operating margin improvement of 150 basis points year-over-year, which is a testament to improving our operating discipline around land acquisition and cost control, as well as the strength of our Western markets.

“In addition, we are extremely pleased with our balance sheet, ending the year with total liquidity of approximately $344.9 million, which includes cash of $182.7 million and availability under our revolving credit facility of $162.2 million, and net debt to capital of 49.6%.”

This morning, the Company also announced in a separate press release that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire RSI Communities, a Southern California and Texas based homebuilder, along with three related real estate assets, with approximately 11,000 lots owned and controlled as of December 31, 2017. Assuming the RSI acquisition closes in March, on a combined basis, the Company currently expects its results for the full year 2018 to include deliveries of approximately 4,400 to 4,750 units, home sales revenue of approximately $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion, and expects community count by year-end 2018 of approximately 125 active selling communities.

Operating Results

Home sales revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $623.3 million, as compared to $473.2 million in the year-ago period, an increase of 32%. The increase was driven by a 17% increase in deliveries to 1,058 homes, compared to 902 in the fourth quarter of 2016, combined with an increase in the average sales price of homes delivered to $589,100, up 12% from the prior year.

The dollar value of orders for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $351.3 million, an increase of 24%, from $284.1 million in the year-ago period. Net new home orders for the quarter were 672, up 19% from 564 in the fourth quarter of 2016. The overall increase in net new home orders was driven by a 17% increase in the monthly absorption rate from 2.4 sales per community in the year-ago period to 2.8 sales per community in the current period.

The dollar value of homes in backlog was $433.0 million as of December 31, 2017, an increase of 5% compared to $410.7 million as of December 31, 2016. The increase was driven by a 12% increase in units in backlog to 822 from 733 in the year-ago period.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage for homes closed during the fourth quarter of 2017 was 18.9%, up from 17.0% gross margin percentage in the year-ago period and 18.1% in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage for the quarter was 24.4%, up from 21.6% adjusted gross margin percentage in the prior year period and 23.6% in the third quarter of 2017.

Sales and marketing expense was 4.5% of homebuilding revenue during the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2016, and general and administrative expenses slightly increased to 4.7% of homebuilding revenue, compared to 4.5% in the year-ago quarter.

The recently enacted tax reform laws led to a one-time charge in the fourth quarter of $23.1 million, related to the revaluation of our net deferred tax asset at the lower corporate tax rate, which is included in provision for income taxes in the accompanying income statement. The Company’s effective tax rate was 52.1% for the full year 2017, excluding such impact, the Company’s effective tax rate was 33.0%.

Balance Sheet Update

At quarter end, cash and cash equivalents totaled $182.7 million, real estate inventories totaled $1.7 billion, total assets were $2.1 billion and total equity was $860.6 million. Total debt to book capitalization was 54.5%, and net debt to total capital (net of cash) was 49.6% at December 31, 2017, compared to 58.6% and 57.6% at December 31, 2016, respectively.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is one of the largest Western U.S. regional homebuilders. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the Company is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Its core markets include Orange County, Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, the San Francisco Bay Area, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Portland and Seattle. The Company has a distinguished legacy of more than 60 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has sold in excess of 102,000 homes. The Company markets and sells its homes under the William Lyon Homes brand in all of its markets except for Washington and Oregon, where the Company operates under the Polygon Northwest brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release and the accompanying comments during our conference call that are not historical information may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, forward-looking statements related to: anticipated pre-tax income, gross margin performance, backlog conversion rates, operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2018 and full year 2018, community count growth and project performance, market and industry trends, the continued housing market recovery, average sale price of homes to be closed in various periods, SG&A percentage, future cash needs and liquidity, minority interest from our homebuilding joint ventures, leverage ratios and reduction strategies, land acquisition spending, the consummation of the proposed transaction with RSI Communities and the anticipated benefits to be realized therefrom, the anticipated financing for the proposed RSI Communities transaction and the anticipated financial or operational performance resulting from the proposed RSI Communities transaction, and estimated new home deliveries, home sales revenue and community count on a combined Company basis. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company’s ability to successfully integrate RSI Communities’ homebuilding operations with its existing operations; any adverse effect on the Company’s, or RSI Communities’, business operations before or after the completion of the proposed acquisition, adverse weather conditions; the availability of labor and homebuilding materials and increased construction cycle times; the availability and timing of mortgage financing; our financial leverage and level of indebtedness and any inability to comply with financial and other covenants under our debt instruments; continued volatility and worsening in general economic conditions either internationally, nationally or in regions in which we operate; increased outside broker costs; increased costs of homebuilding materials; changes in governmental laws and regulations and compliance, increased costs, fees and delays associated therewith; government actions, policies, programs and regulations directed at or affecting the housing market (including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”), the Dodd-Frank Act, tax benefits associated with purchasing and owning a home, and the standards, fees and size limits applicable to the purchase or insuring of mortgage loans by government-sponsored enterprises and government agencies), the homebuilding industry, or construction activities; changes in existing tax laws or enacted corporate income tax rates, including pursuant to the TCJA; worsening in markets for residential housing; the impact of construction defect, product liability and home warranty claims, including the adequacy of self-insurance accruals, and the applicability and sufficiency of our insurance coverage; defects in manufactured products or other homebuilding materials; decline in real estate values resulting in impairment of our real estate assets; volatility in the banking industry, credit and capital markets; terrorism or other hostilities involving the United States and other geopolitical risks; building moratorium or “slow-growth” or “no-growth” initiatives that could be implemented in states in which we operate; changes in mortgage and other interest rates; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets, including mortgage lending standards and the availability of mortgage financing; changes in generally accepted accounting principles or interpretations of those principles; competition for home sales from other sellers of new and resale homes; cancellations and our ability to realize our backlog; the occurrence of events such as landslides, soil subsidence and earthquakes that are uninsurable, not economically insurable or not subject to effective indemnification agreements; limitations on our ability to utilize our tax attributes; whether an ownership change occurred that could, under certain circumstances, have resulted in the limitation of our ability to offset prior years’ taxable income with net operating losses; the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals and the opening of projects; the availability and cost of land for future development; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

WILLIAM LYON HOMES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except number of shares and per share data) (unaudited) Three Three Months Months Ended Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Operating revenue Home sales $ 623,283 $ 473,221 Construction services 1,360 27 624,643 473,248 Operating costs Cost of sales — homes (505,337 ) (392,632 ) Construction services (1,276 ) (27 ) Sales and marketing (28,302 ) (21,158 ) General and administrative (28,759 ) (21,519 ) Other (726 ) 269 (564,400 ) (435,067 ) Operating income 60,243 38,181 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,039 1,796 Other income, net 907 440 Income before provision for income taxes 62,189 40,417 Provision for income taxes (45,453 ) (13,991 ) Net income 16,736 26,426 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,973 ) (3,374 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,763 $ 23,052 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,138,041 36,818,513 Diluted 39,025,559 38,740,148

WILLIAM LYON HOMES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except number of shares and per share data) (unaudited) Year Year Ended Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Operating revenue Home sales $ 1,795,074 $ 1,402,203 Construction services 1,454 3,837 1,796,528 1,406,040 Operating costs Cost of sales — homes (1,478,549 ) (1,162,337 ) Construction services (1,317 ) (3,485 ) Sales and marketing (86,226 ) (72,509 ) General and administrative (90,206 ) (73,398 ) Other (2,274 ) (343 ) (1,658,572 ) (1,312,072 ) Operating income 137,956 93,968 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 3,661 5,606 Other income, net 895 3,243 Income before extinguishment of debt 142,512 102,817 Loss on extinguishment of debt (21,828 ) - Income before provision for income taxes 120,684 102,817 Provision for income taxes (62,933 ) (34,850 ) Net income 57,751 67,967 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (9,616 ) (8,271 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 48,135 $ 59,696 Income per common share: Basic $ 1.30 $ 1.62 Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.55 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,040,137 36,764,799 Diluted 38,663,667 38,474,900

WILLIAM LYON HOMES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except number of shares and par value per share) December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,710 $ 42,612 Receivables 10,223 9,538 Escrow proceeds receivable 3,319 85 Real estate inventories 1,699,850 1,771,998 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 7,867 7,282 Goodwill 66,902 66,902 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $4,640 as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 6,700 6,700 Deferred income taxes 47,915 75,751 Lease right-of-use assets 14,454 13,129 Other assets, net 21,164 17,283 Total assets $ 2,061,104 $ 2,011,280 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 58,799 $ 74,282 Accrued expenses 111,491 92,919 Revolving credit facility - 29,000 Land notes payable 589 24,692 Joint venture notes payable 93,926 102,076 Subordinated amortizing notes - 7,225 53/ 4 % Senior Notes due April 15, 2019 149,362 148,826 81/ 2 % Senior Notes due November 15, 2020 - 422,817 7% Senior Notes due August 15, 2022 346,740 346,014 57/ 8 % Senior Notes due January 31, 2025 439,567 - 1,200,474 1,247,851 Commitments and contingencies Equity: William Lyon Homes stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 - - Common stock, Class A, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 34,267,510 and 28,909,781 shares issued, 33,135,650 and 27,907,724 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 344 290 Common stock, Class B, par value $0.01 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 4,817,394 and 3,813,884 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively 48 38 Additional paid-in capital 454,286 419,099 Retained earnings 325,794 277,659 Total William Lyon Homes stockholders' equity 780,472 697,086 Noncontrolling interests 80,158 66,343 Total equity 860,630 763,429 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,061,104 $ 2,011,280

WILLIAM LYON HOMES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Consolidated Consolidated Percentage % Total Total Change Selected Financial Information (1) (dollars in thousands) Homes closed 1,058 902 17 % Home sales revenue $ 623,283 $ 473,221 32 % Cost of sales (excluding interest and purchase accounting adjustments) (471,394 ) (371,169 ) 27 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin (2) $ 151,889 $ 102,052 49 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage (2) 24.4 % 21.6 % 13 % Interest in cost of sales (28,235 ) (17,987 ) 57 % Purchase accounting adjustments (5,708 ) (3,476 ) 64 % Gross margin $ 117,946 $ 80,589 46 % Gross margin percentage 18.9 % 17.0 % 11 % Number of homes closed California 282 264 7 % Arizona 131 149 (12 %) Nevada 103 111 (7 %) Colorado 100 81 23 % Washington 224 64 250 % Oregon 218 233 (6 %) Total 1,058 902 17 % Average sales price of homes closed California $ 782,400 $ 700,600 12 % Arizona 304,100 272,200 12 % Nevada 707,800 565,000 25 % Colorado 473,100 526,500 (10 %) Washington 655,300 657,600 0 % Oregon 439,600 430,300 2 % Company Average $ 589,100 $ 524,600 12 % Number of net new home orders California 152 161 (6 %) Arizona 95 101 (6 %) Nevada 69 46 50 % Colorado 108 44 145 % Washington 123 59 108 % Oregon 125 153 (18 %) Total 672 564 19 % Average number of sales locations during period California 22 24 (8 %) Arizona 6 9 (33 %) Nevada 13 11 18 % Colorado 17 11 55 % Washington 10 5 100 % Oregon 12 19 (37 %) Total 80 79 1 %

(1) For the periods presented, the Company is reporting in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. (2) Adjusted homebuilding gross margin is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. It is used by management in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions regarding sales pricing, construction and development pace, product mix and other operating decisions. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on homebuilding gross margin and allows investors to make better comparisons with our competitors.

WILLIAM LYON HOMES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Consolidated Consolidated Percentage % Total Total Change Selected Financial Information (1) (dollars in thousands) Homes closed 3,239 2,781 16 % Home sales revenue $ 1,795,074 $ 1,402,203 28 % Cost of sales (excluding interest and purchase accounting adjustments) (1,379,323 ) (1,081,626 ) 28 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin (2) $ 415,751 $ 320,577 30 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage (2) 23.2 % 22.9 % 1 % Interest in cost of sales (83,455 ) (57,297 ) 46 % Purchase accounting adjustments (15,771 ) (23,414 ) (33 %) Gross margin $ 316,525 $ 239,866 32 % Gross margin percentage 17.6 % 17.1 % 3 % Number of homes closed California 919 722 27 % Arizona 539 473 14 % Nevada 278 331 (16 %) Colorado 240 251 (4 %) Washington 516 289 79 % Oregon 747 715 4 % Total 3,239 2,781 16 % Average sales price of homes closed California $ 743,000 $ 679,200 9 % Arizona 294,100 266,300 10 % Nevada 634,400 579,200 10 % Colorado 518,600 512,100 1 % Washington 644,000 534,900 20 % Oregon 429,200 435,000 (1 %) Company Average $ 554,200 $ 504,200 10 % Number of net new home orders California 935 752 24 % Arizona 496 468 6 % Nevada 305 275 11 % Colorado 337 248 36 % Washington 555 297 87 % Oregon 700 735 (5 %) Total 3,328 2,775 20 % Average number of sales locations during period California 23 20 15 % Arizona 7 8 (13 %) Nevada 13 12 8 % Colorado 15 10 50 % Washington 10 6 67 % Oregon 16 18 (11 %) Total 84 74 14 %

(1) For the periods presented, the Company is reporting in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. (2) Adjusted homebuilding gross margin is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. It is used by management in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions regarding sales pricing, construction and development pace, product mix and other operating decisions. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on homebuilding gross margin and allows investors to make better comparisons with our competitors.

WILLIAM LYON HOMES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION (unaudited) As of December 31, 2017 2016 Consolidated Consolidated Percentage % Total Total Change Backlog of homes sold but not closed at end of period California 240 224 7 % Arizona 161 204 (21 %) Nevada 86 59 46 % Colorado 172 75 129 % Washington 91 52 75 % Oregon 72 119 (39 %) Total 822 733 12 % Dollar amount of homes sold but not closed at end of period (in thousands) California $ 167,938 $ 182,300 (8 %) Arizona 49,656 59,563 (17 %) Nevada 62,105 45,034 38 % Colorado 65,716 39,569 66 % Washington 55,583 34,789 60 % Oregon 32,014 49,420 (35 %) Total $ 433,012 $ 410,675 5 % Lots owned and controlled at end of period Lots owned California 1,551 1,484 5 % Arizona 4,221 4,932 (14 %) Nevada 2,981 3,028 (2 %) Colorado 1,276 1,475 (13 %) Washington 1,334 1,367 (2 %) Oregon 1,893 1,340 41 % Total 13,256 13,626 (3 %) Lots controlled California 1,051 971 8 % Arizona - - N/M Nevada 17 43 (60 %) Colorado 769 86 794 % Washington 849 1,036 (18 %) Oregon 1,494 2,096 (29 %) Total 4,180 4,232 (1 %) Total lots owned and controlled California 2,602 2,455 6 % Arizona 4,221 4,932 (14 %) Nevada 2,998 3,071 (2 %) Colorado 2,045 1,561 31 % Washington 2,183 2,403 (9 %) Oregon 3,387 3,436 (1 %) Total 17,436 17,858 (2 %)

WILLIAM LYON HOMES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Three Months Months Year Year Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,763 $ 23,052 $ 48,135 $ 59,696 Net income, adjusted for loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax benefit and impact of tax reform change (3) $ 34,889 $ 23,052 $ 85,337 $ 59,696 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 190,444 $ 104,684 $ 167,454 $ 21,706 Interest incurred $ 17,371 $ 21,106 $ 73,729 $ 83,218 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 95,801 $ 63,226 $ 243,685 $ 188,121 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) 15.3 % 13.4 % 13.6 % 13.4 % Ratio of adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 5.5 3.0 3.3 2.3 Balance Sheet Data December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,710 $ 42,612 Total William Lyon Homes stockholders’ equity 780,472 697,086 Noncontrolling interests 80,158 66,343 Total debt 1,030,184 1,080,650 Total capital $ 1,890,814 $ 1,844,079 Ratio of debt to total capital 54.5 % 58.6 % Ratio of net debt to total capital (net of cash) 49.6 % 57.6 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders plus (i) provision for income taxes, (ii) interest expense, (iii) amortization of capitalized interest included in cost of sales, (iv) stock based compensation, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, (vii) cash distributions of income from unconsolidated joint ventures, (viii) equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures, and (ix) loss on extinguishment of debt. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to the Company’s investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because adjusted EBITDA is a widely utilized indicator of a company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following table: (2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of operating revenue.

WILLIAM LYON HOMES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Three Months Months Year Year Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,763 $ 23,052 $ 48,135 $ 59,696 Provision for income taxes 45,453 13,991 62,933 34,850 Interest expense Interest incurred 17,371 21,106 73,729 83,218 Interest capitalized (17,371 ) (21,106 ) (73,729 ) (83,218 ) Amortization of capitalized interest included in cost of sales 28,333 18,418 83,570 60,160 Stock based compensation 3,802 2,757 10,062 6,844 Depreciation and amortization 536 498 1,962 2,006 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments 5,708 3,476 15,771 26,445 Cash distributions of income from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,245 2,830 3,085 3,726 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures (1,039 ) (1,796 ) (3,661 ) (5,606 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 21,828 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,801 $ 63,226 $ 243,685 $ 188,121

WILLIAM LYON HOMES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (3) Adjusted net income means net income available to common stockholders plus the loss for the extinguishment of the 8.5% Senior Notes, net of the associated tax benefit, and income tax expense related to tax reform. Adjusted net income is not a financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income is presented herein because management believes the presentation of adjusted net income provides useful information to the Company’s investors regarding the Company’s results of operations because adjusted net income isolates the impact of the infrequent extinguishment fees and one-time deferred tax asset adjustment. Adjusted net income should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income is provided in the following table:

Three Months Year Ended Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2017 Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,763 $ 48,135 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt - 21,828 Add: Impact of tax reform change 23,126 23,126 Less: Income tax benefit applicable to loss on extinguishment of debt - (7,752 ) Net income, adjusted for loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax benefit and impact of tax reform change $ 34,889 $ 85,337 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 39,025,559 38,663,667 Adjusted net income excluding noncontrolling interest per diluted share $ 0.89 $ 2.21

