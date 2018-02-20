William Lyon Homes : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
02/20/2018 | 01:04pm CET
Full Year Homebuilding Revenue of $1.8 Billion, Highest in the
History of the Company; 100 Basis Point Improvement in Operating Margin
Fourth Quarter Homebuilding Revenue of $623.3 Million; Gross
Margin of 18.9%;
Pre-Tax Income of $62.2 Million
William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH), a leading homebuilder in the Western
U.S., announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December
31, 2017.
2017 Fourth Quarter Highlights (Comparison to 2016 Fourth Quarter)
Pre-tax income of $62.2 million, up 54%
Net income available to common stockholders of $11.8 million,
or $0.30 per diluted share
Excluding the impact of tax reform, adjusted net income available
to common stockholders was $34.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted
share
Home sales revenue of $623.3 million, up 32%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 18.9%
Homebuilding gross margin of $117.9 million, up 46%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage of 24.4%, up 280 basis
points
New home deliveries of 1,058 homes, up 17%
Net new home orders of 672, up 19%
Dollar value of orders of $351.3 million, up 24%
Average sales price (ASP) of new homes delivered of $589,100, up 12%
Dollar value of homes in backlog of $433.0 million, up 5%
Units in backlog of 822, up 12%
Average sales locations of 80, up 1%
SG&A percentage of 9.2%, compared to 9.0%
Adjusted EBITDA of $95.8 million, up 52%
2017 Full Year Highlights (Comparison to 2016 Full Year)
Pre-tax income before extinguishment of debt of $142.5 million, up 39%
Net income available to common stockholders of $48.1 million,
or $1.24 per diluted share
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $85.3
million, or $2.21 per diluted share, which:
excludes $14.1 million of loss from extinguishment of debt,
net of income tax and
excludes the impact of tax reform of $23.1 million
Home sales revenue of $1,795.1 million, up 28%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 17.6%
Homebuilding gross margin of $316.5 million, up 32%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.2%, up 30 basis
points
New home deliveries of 3,239 homes, up 16%
Net new home orders of 3,328, up 20%
Dollar value of orders of $1,783.4 million, up 28%
Average sales price (ASP) of new homes delivered of $554,200, up 10%
Average sales locations of 84, up 14%
SG&A percentage of 9.8%, compared to 10.4%
Adjusted EBITDA of $243.7 million, up 30%
“We are extremely proud of our 2017 results, which was a year of
continued growth, as we delivered 3,239 homes and achieved homebuilding
revenues of $1.8 billion, up 16% and 28%, respectively, and a Company
record for homebuilding revenues. Our fourth quarter of 2017 represented
another strong quarter, with homebuilding revenues of $623.3 million, up
32%, new home deliveries of 1,058 homes, up 17%, average sales price of
$589,100, up 12%, and the dollar value of orders of $351.3 million, up
24%,” said Matthew R. Zaist, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Zaist continued, “As we expected, the fourth quarter proved to be a
continuation of our improvements in our GAAP homebuilding gross margins,
which were 18.9%, an increase of 80 basis points above the third quarter
of 2017, 240 basis points above the second quarter of 2017 and 190 basis
points year-over-year. Our fourth quarter results included operating
margin improvement of 150 basis points year-over-year, which is a
testament to improving our operating discipline around land acquisition
and cost control, as well as the strength of our Western markets.
“In addition, we are extremely pleased with our balance sheet, ending
the year with total liquidity of approximately $344.9 million, which
includes cash of $182.7 million and availability under our revolving
credit facility of $162.2 million, and net debt to capital of 49.6%.”
This morning, the Company also announced in a separate press release
that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire RSI
Communities, a Southern California and Texas based homebuilder, along
with three related real estate assets, with approximately 11,000 lots
owned and controlled as of December 31, 2017. Assuming the RSI
acquisition closes in March, on a combined basis, the Company currently
expects its results for the full year 2018 to include deliveries of
approximately 4,400 to 4,750 units, home sales revenue of approximately
$2.2 billion to $2.3 billion, and expects community count by year-end
2018 of approximately 125 active selling communities.
Operating Results
Home sales revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $623.3 million, as
compared to $473.2 million in the year-ago period, an increase of 32%.
The increase was driven by a 17% increase in deliveries to 1,058 homes,
compared to 902 in the fourth quarter of 2016, combined with an increase
in the average sales price of homes delivered to $589,100, up 12% from
the prior year.
The dollar value of orders for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $351.3
million, an increase of 24%, from $284.1 million in the year-ago period.
Net new home orders for the quarter were 672, up 19% from 564 in the
fourth quarter of 2016. The overall increase in net new home orders was
driven by a 17% increase in the monthly absorption rate from 2.4 sales
per community in the year-ago period to 2.8 sales per community in the
current period.
The dollar value of homes in backlog was $433.0 million as of December
31, 2017, an increase of 5% compared to $410.7 million as of December
31, 2016. The increase was driven by a 12% increase in units in backlog
to 822 from 733 in the year-ago period.
Homebuilding gross margin percentage for homes closed during the fourth
quarter of 2017 was 18.9%, up from 17.0% gross margin percentage in the
year-ago period and 18.1% in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted
homebuilding gross margin percentage for the quarter was 24.4%, up from
21.6% adjusted gross margin percentage in the prior year period and
23.6% in the third quarter of 2017.
Sales and marketing expense was 4.5% of homebuilding revenue during the
fourth quarter of 2017 and 2016, and general and administrative expenses
slightly increased to 4.7% of homebuilding revenue, compared to 4.5% in
the year-ago quarter.
The recently enacted tax reform laws led to a one-time charge in the
fourth quarter of $23.1 million, related to the revaluation of our net
deferred tax asset at the lower corporate tax rate, which is included in
provision for income taxes in the accompanying income statement. The
Company’s effective tax rate was 52.1% for the full year 2017, excluding
such impact, the Company’s effective tax rate was 33.0%.
Balance Sheet Update
At quarter end, cash and cash equivalents totaled $182.7 million, real
estate inventories totaled $1.7 billion, total assets were $2.1 billion
and total equity was $860.6 million. Total debt to book capitalization
was 54.5%, and net debt to total capital (net of cash) was 49.6% at
December 31, 2017, compared to 58.6% and 57.6% at December 31, 2016,
respectively.
About William Lyon Homes
William Lyon Homes is one of the largest Western U.S. regional
homebuilders. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the Company is
primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of
single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona,
Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Its core markets include Orange
County, Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, the San Francisco Bay Area,
Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Portland and Seattle. The Company has a
distinguished legacy of more than 60 years of homebuilding operations,
over which time it has sold in excess of 102,000 homes. The Company
markets and sells its homes under the William Lyon Homes brand in all of
its markets except for Washington and Oregon, where the Company operates
under the Polygon Northwest brand.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release and the accompanying
comments during our conference call that are not historical information
may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to,
forward-looking statements related to: anticipated pre-tax income, gross
margin performance, backlog conversion rates, operating and financial
results for the first quarter of 2018 and full year 2018, community
count growth and project performance, market and industry trends, the
continued housing market recovery, average sale price of homes to be
closed in various periods, SG&A percentage, future cash needs and
liquidity, minority interest from our homebuilding joint ventures,
leverage ratios and reduction strategies, land acquisition spending, the
consummation of the proposed transaction with RSI Communities and the
anticipated benefits to be realized therefrom, the anticipated financing
for the proposed RSI Communities transaction and the anticipated
financial or operational performance resulting from the proposed RSI
Communities transaction, and estimated new home deliveries, home sales
revenue and community count on a combined Company basis. The
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual
results may differ materially from those projected or implied.The
Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update or revise
any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in
these expectations. Further, certain forward-looking statements are
based on assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate.Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include,
among others: the Company’s ability to successfully integrate RSI
Communities’ homebuilding operations with its existing operations; any
adverse effect on the Company’s, or RSI Communities’, business
operations before or after the completion of the proposed acquisition,
adverse weather conditions; the availability of labor and homebuilding
materials and increased construction cycle times; the availability and
timing of mortgage financing; our financial leverage and level of
indebtedness and any inability to comply with financial and other
covenants under our debt instruments; continued volatility and worsening
in general economic conditions either internationally, nationally or in
regions in which we operate; increased outside broker costs; increased
costs of homebuilding materials; changes in governmental laws and
regulations and compliance, increased costs, fees and delays associated
therewith; government actions, policies, programs and regulations
directed at or affecting the housing market (including the Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act (“TCJA”), the Dodd-Frank Act, tax benefits associated with
purchasing and owning a home, and the standards, fees and size limits
applicable to the purchase or insuring of mortgage loans by
government-sponsored enterprises and government agencies), the
homebuilding industry, or construction activities; changes in existing
tax laws or enacted corporate income tax rates, including pursuant to
the TCJA; worsening in markets for residential housing; the impact of
construction defect, product liability and home warranty claims,
including the adequacy of self-insurance accruals, and the applicability
and sufficiency of our insurance coverage; defects in manufactured
products or other homebuilding materials; decline in real estate values
resulting in impairment of our real estate assets; volatility in the
banking industry, credit and capital markets; terrorism or other
hostilities involving the United States and other geopolitical risks;
building moratorium or “slow-growth” or “no-growth” initiatives that
could be implemented in states in which we operate; changes in mortgage
and other interest rates; conditions in the capital, credit and
financial markets, including mortgage lending standards and the
availability of mortgage financing; changes in generally accepted
accounting principles or interpretations of those principles;
competition for home sales from other sellers of new and resale homes;
cancellations and our ability to realize our backlog; the occurrence of
events such as landslides, soil subsidence and earthquakes that are
uninsurable, not economically insurable or not subject to effective
indemnification agreements; limitations on our ability to utilize our
tax attributes; whether an ownership change occurred that could, under
certain circumstances, have resulted in the limitation of our ability to
offset prior years’ taxable income with net operating losses; the timing
of receipt of regulatory approvals and the opening of projects; the
availability and cost of land for future development; and additional
factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included
in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk
factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for
management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of
such risk factors on our business.
WILLIAM LYON HOMES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands except number of shares and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three
Three
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
Operating revenue
Home sales
$
623,283
$
473,221
Construction services
1,360
27
624,643
473,248
Operating costs
Cost of sales — homes
(505,337
)
(392,632
)
Construction services
(1,276
)
(27
)
Sales and marketing
(28,302
)
(21,158
)
General and administrative
(28,759
)
(21,519
)
Other
(726
)
269
(564,400
)
(435,067
)
Operating income
60,243
38,181
Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures
1,039
1,796
Other income, net
907
440
Income before provision for income taxes
62,189
40,417
Provision for income taxes
(45,453
)
(13,991
)
Net income
16,736
26,426
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4,973
)
(3,374
)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
11,763
$
23,052
Income per common share:
Basic
$
0.32
$
0.63
Diluted
$
0.30
$
0.60
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
37,138,041
36,818,513
Diluted
39,025,559
38,740,148
WILLIAM LYON HOMES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands except number of shares and per share data)
(unaudited)
Year
Year
Ended
Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
Operating revenue
Home sales
$
1,795,074
$
1,402,203
Construction services
1,454
3,837
1,796,528
1,406,040
Operating costs
Cost of sales — homes
(1,478,549
)
(1,162,337
)
Construction services
(1,317
)
(3,485
)
Sales and marketing
(86,226
)
(72,509
)
General and administrative
(90,206
)
(73,398
)
Other
(2,274
)
(343
)
(1,658,572
)
(1,312,072
)
Operating income
137,956
93,968
Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures
3,661
5,606
Other income, net
895
3,243
Income before extinguishment of debt
142,512
102,817
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(21,828
)
-
Income before provision for income taxes
120,684
102,817
Provision for income taxes
(62,933
)
(34,850
)
Net income
57,751
67,967
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9,616
)
(8,271
)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
48,135
$
59,696
Income per common share:
Basic
$
1.30
$
1.62
Diluted
$
1.24
$
1.55
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
37,040,137
36,764,799
Diluted
38,663,667
38,474,900
WILLIAM LYON HOMES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except number of shares and par value per share)
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
182,710
$
42,612
Receivables
10,223
9,538
Escrow proceeds receivable
3,319
85
Real estate inventories
1,699,850
1,771,998
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
7,867
7,282
Goodwill
66,902
66,902
Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $4,640 as of
December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016
6,700
6,700
Deferred income taxes
47,915
75,751
Lease right-of-use assets
14,454
13,129
Other assets, net
21,164
17,283
Total assets
$
2,061,104
$
2,011,280
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
58,799
$
74,282
Accrued expenses
111,491
92,919
Revolving credit facility
-
29,000
Land notes payable
589
24,692
Joint venture notes payable
93,926
102,076
Subordinated amortizing notes
-
7,225
53/4% Senior Notes due April 15, 2019
149,362
148,826
81/2% Senior Notes due November 15, 2020
-
422,817
7% Senior Notes due August 15, 2022
346,740
346,014
57/8% Senior Notes due January 31, 2025
439,567
-
1,200,474
1,247,851
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
William Lyon Homes stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares
authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017
and December 31, 2016
-
-
Common stock, Class A, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares
authorized; 34,267,510 and 28,909,781 shares issued, 33,135,650 and
27,907,724 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017 and December 31,
2016, respectively
344
290
Common stock, Class B, par value $0.01 per share; 30,000,000 shares
authorized; 4,817,394 and 3,813,884 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
48
38
Additional paid-in capital
454,286
419,099
Retained earnings
325,794
277,659
Total William Lyon Homes stockholders' equity
780,472
697,086
Noncontrolling interests
80,158
66,343
Total equity
860,630
763,429
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,061,104
$
2,011,280
WILLIAM LYON HOMES
SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2017
2016
Consolidated
Consolidated
Percentage %
Total
Total
Change
Selected Financial Information (1)
(dollars in thousands)
Homes closed
1,058
902
17
%
Home sales revenue
$
623,283
$
473,221
32
%
Cost of sales (excluding interest and purchase accounting
adjustments)
(471,394
)
(371,169
)
27
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin (2)
$
151,889
$
102,052
49
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage (2)
24.4
%
21.6
%
13
%
Interest in cost of sales
(28,235
)
(17,987
)
57
%
Purchase accounting adjustments
(5,708
)
(3,476
)
64
%
Gross margin
$
117,946
$
80,589
46
%
Gross margin percentage
18.9
%
17.0
%
11
%
Number of homes closed
California
282
264
7
%
Arizona
131
149
(12
%)
Nevada
103
111
(7
%)
Colorado
100
81
23
%
Washington
224
64
250
%
Oregon
218
233
(6
%)
Total
1,058
902
17
%
Average sales price of homes closed
California
$
782,400
$
700,600
12
%
Arizona
304,100
272,200
12
%
Nevada
707,800
565,000
25
%
Colorado
473,100
526,500
(10
%)
Washington
655,300
657,600
0
%
Oregon
439,600
430,300
2
%
Company Average
$
589,100
$
524,600
12
%
Number of net new home orders
California
152
161
(6
%)
Arizona
95
101
(6
%)
Nevada
69
46
50
%
Colorado
108
44
145
%
Washington
123
59
108
%
Oregon
125
153
(18
%)
Total
672
564
19
%
Average number of sales locations during period
California
22
24
(8
%)
Arizona
6
9
(33
%)
Nevada
13
11
18
%
Colorado
17
11
55
%
Washington
10
5
100
%
Oregon
12
19
(37
%)
Total
80
79
1
%
(1)
For the periods presented, the Company is reporting in six segments:
California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Oregon.
(2)
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin is a financial measure that is
not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting
principles, or U.S. GAAP. It is used by management in evaluating
operating performance and in making strategic decisions regarding
sales pricing, construction and development pace, product mix and
other operating decisions. We believe this information is meaningful
as it isolates the impact that interest and purchase accounting
adjustments have on homebuilding gross margin and allows investors
to make better comparisons with our competitors.
WILLIAM LYON HOMES
SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION
(unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
Consolidated
Consolidated
Percentage %
Total
Total
Change
Selected Financial Information (1)
(dollars in thousands)
Homes closed
3,239
2,781
16
%
Home sales revenue
$
1,795,074
$
1,402,203
28
%
Cost of sales (excluding interest and purchase accounting
adjustments)
(1,379,323
)
(1,081,626
)
28
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin (2)
$
415,751
$
320,577
30
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage (2)
23.2
%
22.9
%
1
%
Interest in cost of sales
(83,455
)
(57,297
)
46
%
Purchase accounting adjustments
(15,771
)
(23,414
)
(33
%)
Gross margin
$
316,525
$
239,866
32
%
Gross margin percentage
17.6
%
17.1
%
3
%
Number of homes closed
California
919
722
27
%
Arizona
539
473
14
%
Nevada
278
331
(16
%)
Colorado
240
251
(4
%)
Washington
516
289
79
%
Oregon
747
715
4
%
Total
3,239
2,781
16
%
Average sales price of homes closed
California
$
743,000
$
679,200
9
%
Arizona
294,100
266,300
10
%
Nevada
634,400
579,200
10
%
Colorado
518,600
512,100
1
%
Washington
644,000
534,900
20
%
Oregon
429,200
435,000
(1
%)
Company Average
$
554,200
$
504,200
10
%
Number of net new home orders
California
935
752
24
%
Arizona
496
468
6
%
Nevada
305
275
11
%
Colorado
337
248
36
%
Washington
555
297
87
%
Oregon
700
735
(5
%)
Total
3,328
2,775
20
%
Average number of sales locations during period
California
23
20
15
%
Arizona
7
8
(13
%)
Nevada
13
12
8
%
Colorado
15
10
50
%
Washington
10
6
67
%
Oregon
16
18
(11
%)
Total
84
74
14
%
(1)
For the periods presented, the Company is reporting in six segments:
California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Oregon.
(2)
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin is a financial measure that is
not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting
principles, or U.S. GAAP. It is used by management in evaluating
operating performance and in making strategic decisions regarding
sales pricing, construction and development pace, product mix and
other operating decisions. We believe this information is meaningful
as it isolates the impact that interest and purchase accounting
adjustments have on homebuilding gross margin and allows investors
to make better comparisons with our competitors.
WILLIAM LYON HOMES
SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION
(unaudited)
As of December 31,
2017
2016
Consolidated
Consolidated
Percentage %
Total
Total
Change
Backlog of homes sold but not closed at end of period
California
240
224
7
%
Arizona
161
204
(21
%)
Nevada
86
59
46
%
Colorado
172
75
129
%
Washington
91
52
75
%
Oregon
72
119
(39
%)
Total
822
733
12
%
Dollar amount of homes sold but not closed at end of period (in
thousands)
California
$
167,938
$
182,300
(8
%)
Arizona
49,656
59,563
(17
%)
Nevada
62,105
45,034
38
%
Colorado
65,716
39,569
66
%
Washington
55,583
34,789
60
%
Oregon
32,014
49,420
(35
%)
Total
$
433,012
$
410,675
5
%
Lots owned and controlled at end of period
Lots owned
California
1,551
1,484
5
%
Arizona
4,221
4,932
(14
%)
Nevada
2,981
3,028
(2
%)
Colorado
1,276
1,475
(13
%)
Washington
1,334
1,367
(2
%)
Oregon
1,893
1,340
41
%
Total
13,256
13,626
(3
%)
Lots controlled
California
1,051
971
8
%
Arizona
-
-
N/M
Nevada
17
43
(60
%)
Colorado
769
86
794
%
Washington
849
1,036
(18
%)
Oregon
1,494
2,096
(29
%)
Total
4,180
4,232
(1
%)
Total lots owned and controlled
California
2,602
2,455
6
%
Arizona
4,221
4,932
(14
%)
Nevada
2,998
3,071
(2
%)
Colorado
2,045
1,561
31
%
Washington
2,183
2,403
(9
%)
Oregon
3,387
3,436
(1
%)
Total
17,436
17,858
(2
%)
WILLIAM LYON HOMES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three
Three
Months
Months
Year
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net income available to common stockholders
$
11,763
$
23,052
$
48,135
$
59,696
Net income, adjusted for loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
benefit and impact of tax reform change (3)
$
34,889
$
23,052
$
85,337
$
59,696
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
190,444
$
104,684
$
167,454
$
21,706
Interest incurred
$
17,371
$
21,106
$
73,729
$
83,218
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
95,801
$
63,226
$
243,685
$
188,121
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)
15.3
%
13.4
%
13.6
%
13.4
%
Ratio of adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred
5.5
3.0
3.3
2.3
Balance Sheet Data
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
Cash and cash equivalents
$
182,710
$
42,612
Total William Lyon Homes stockholders’ equity
780,472
697,086
Noncontrolling interests
80,158
66,343
Total debt
1,030,184
1,080,650
Total capital
$
1,890,814
$
1,844,079
Ratio of debt to total capital
54.5
%
58.6
%
Ratio of net debt to total capital (net of cash)
49.6
%
57.6
%
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders
plus (i) provision for income taxes, (ii) interest expense, (iii)
amortization of capitalized interest included in cost of sales, (iv)
stock based compensation, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi)
non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, (vii) cash distributions
of income from unconsolidated joint ventures, (viii) equity in
income of unconsolidated joint ventures, and (ix) loss on
extinguishment of debt. Other companies may calculate adjusted
EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure
prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented
herein because management believes the presentation of adjusted
EBITDA provides useful information to the Company’s investors
regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of
operations because adjusted EBITDA is a widely utilized indicator of
a company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be
considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from
operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flow
statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles
generally accepted in the United States or as a measure of
profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income available
to common stockholders to adjusted EBITDA is provided in the
following table:
(2)
Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of operating revenue.
WILLIAM LYON HOMES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three
Three
Months
Months
Year
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net income available to common stockholders
$
11,763
$
23,052
$
48,135
$
59,696
Provision for income taxes
45,453
13,991
62,933
34,850
Interest expense
Interest incurred
17,371
21,106
73,729
83,218
Interest capitalized
(17,371
)
(21,106
)
(73,729
)
(83,218
)
Amortization of capitalized interest
included in cost of sales
28,333
18,418
83,570
60,160
Stock based compensation
3,802
2,757
10,062
6,844
Depreciation and amortization
536
498
1,962
2,006
Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments
5,708
3,476
15,771
26,445
Cash distributions of income from unconsolidated joint ventures
1,245
2,830
3,085
3,726
Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures
(1,039
)
(1,796
)
(3,661
)
(5,606
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
21,828
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
95,801
$
63,226
$
243,685
$
188,121
WILLIAM LYON HOMES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(3)
Adjusted net income means net income available to common
stockholders plus the loss for the extinguishment of the 8.5% Senior
Notes, net of the associated tax benefit, and income tax expense
related to tax reform. Adjusted net income is not a financial
measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income
is presented herein because management believes the presentation of
adjusted net income provides useful information to the Company’s
investors regarding the Company’s results of operations because
adjusted net income isolates the impact of the infrequent
extinguishment fees and one-time deferred tax asset adjustment.
Adjusted net income should not be considered as an alternative for
net income, cash flows from operating activities and other
consolidated income or cash flow statement data prepared in
accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the
United States or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A
reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to
adjusted net income is provided in the following table:
Three
Months
Year
Ended
Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2017
Net income available to common stockholders
$
11,763
$
48,135
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
21,828
Add: Impact of tax reform change
23,126
23,126
Less: Income tax benefit applicable to loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(7,752
)
Net income, adjusted for loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
benefit and impact of tax reform change
$
34,889
$
85,337
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
39,025,559
38,663,667
Adjusted net income excluding noncontrolling interest per diluted
share