Williams : Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE: WPZ) today announced a regular quarterly
cash distribution of $0.60 per unit for its common unitholders. The
distribution is consistent with the previous quarter.
The board of directors of the partnership's general partner has approved
the quarterly cash distribution, which is payable on Feb. 9, 2018, to
common unitholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 2, 2018.
About Williams Partners
Williams Partners is an industry-leading, large-cap natural gas
infrastructure master limited partnership with a strong growth outlook
and major positions in key U.S. supply basins. Williams Partners has
operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering,
processing and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas
liquids. Williams Partners owns and operates more than 33,000 miles of
pipelines system wide – including the nation’s largest volume and
fastest growing pipeline – providing natural gas for clean-power
generation, heating and industrial use. Williams Partners’ operations
touch approximately 30 percent of U.S. natural gas. Tulsa, Okla.-based
Williams (NYSE: WMB), a premier provider of large-scale U.S. natural gas
infrastructure, owns approximately 74 percent of Williams Partners.
Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as
defined by federal law. Although the partnership believes any such
statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance
that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Additional
information about issues that could lead to material changes in
performance is contained in the partnership’s annual and quarterly
reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees under
Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). All of the
partnership’s distributions are attributable to operations effectively
connected with a U.S. trade or business and, as a result, distributions
to foreign investors are fully subject to federal income tax withholding
under U.S. law at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees,
and not Williams Partners L.P., are treated as withholding agents
responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on
behalf of foreign investors.
