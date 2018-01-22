Williams : Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE: WPZ) today announced a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.60 per unit for its common unitholders. The distribution is consistent with the previous quarter.

The board of directors of the partnership's general partner has approved the quarterly cash distribution, which is payable on Feb. 9, 2018, to common unitholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 2, 2018.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners is an industry-leading, large-cap natural gas infrastructure master limited partnership with a strong growth outlook and major positions in key U.S. supply basins. Williams Partners has operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids. Williams Partners owns and operates more than 33,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Williams Partners’ operations touch approximately 30 percent of U.S. natural gas. Tulsa, Okla.-based Williams (NYSE: WMB), a premier provider of large-scale U.S. natural gas infrastructure, owns approximately 74 percent of Williams Partners.

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the partnership believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the partnership’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). All of the partnership’s distributions are attributable to operations effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and, as a result, distributions to foreign investors are fully subject to federal income tax withholding under U.S. law at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not Williams Partners L.P., are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006404/en/