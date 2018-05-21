Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES (WMB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/21 08:34:14 pm
27.715 USD   -0.31%
08:00pWILLIAMS : helps veterans enjoy nature, begin healing
PU
05/18WILLIAMS : Tulsa-based Williams buys all shares of unit in $10.5B de..
AQ
05/10WILLIAMS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Williams : helps veterans enjoy nature, begin healing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:00pm CEST

When it comes to Williams' ongoing efforts to be a responsible corporate citizen and community partner, environmental stewardship and supporting veterans and first responders are at the top of our list of priorities. While we love participating in programs that support either of these causes, we're even more energized when we can be involved with programs that support both.

This spring, when our employees volunteered to help Patriots Cove prepare for its public opening, it provided that rare opportunity. The program is associated with Hunts for Healing, a native brook trout sanctuary in Wyoming County, Pa., established to protect a threatened fish species and provide a place for veterans, first responders and their caregivers to enjoy fishing and healing through a natural outdoor experience.

Employees from Northeast Pennsylvania hauled gravel, spread mulch and built wheelchair ramps and platforms to ensure access to the stream. After getting the site ready, several volunteers attended mentor training to prepare for opening day, where they assisted Patriots Cove visitors by tying fish hooks, netting fish and helping make the day enjoyable.

Williams is honored to have helped Patriots Cove launch its important mission. Our volunteers found the experience to be extremely gratifying, and encourage others to participate whenever they can.

To learn more about Patriots Cove and see how it's helping wounded veterans and first responders during their healing process, check out this clip from WNEP.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 17:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
08:00pWILLIAMS : helps veterans enjoy nature, begin healing
PU
01:45pWILLIAMS COMPANIES : Wired News  The Williams Cos. Acquires All Outstanding Uni..
AC
05/18WILLIAMS : Tulsa-based Williams buys all shares of unit in $10.5B deal
AQ
05/17WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation ..
AQ
05/14WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Technical Reports on Williams Cos. and Three More Oil & Gas..
AC
05/11WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/10WILLIAMS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/09WILLIAMS : employee recognized for bravery by Pennsylvania borough council
PU
05/07WILLIAMS : ISO analysis highlights consequences of pipeline capacity constraints
PU
05/03WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/20MLPs Outperform In The Simplicity War 
05/19What The Flurry Of MLP Simplification Moves Mean To The Market 
05/18Transco Dumps Its MLP 
05/18Williams, And Enbridge, And Cheniere, Oh My! 
05/18Master Limited Partnership Simplifications On The Rise 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 234 M
EBIT 2018 2 580 M
Net income 2018 755 M
Debt 2018 20 901 M
Yield 2018 4,89%
P/E ratio 2018 30,22
P/E ratio 2019 25,33
EV / Sales 2018 5,35x
EV / Sales 2019 4,99x
Capitalization 23 181 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | WMB | US9694571004 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 33,6 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Janice D. Stoney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-8.13%23 181
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.5.70%60 792
ENBRIDGE INC-15.68%56 132
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-11.80%37 525
KINDER MORGAN INC-9.24%35 959
MPLX LP1.78%28 432
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.