Williams Partners LP : and Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Yesterday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) issued a
revised policy statement that reversed its 2005 income tax policy that
permitted master limited partnership (MLP) interstate oil and natural
gas pipelines to recover an income tax allowance in cost of service
rates. Williams Partners’ (NYSE:WPZ) primary regulated interstate
pipelines are Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company (“Transco”),
Northwest Pipeline, and a 50 percent interest in Gulfstream Natural Gas
System. Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) (“Williams”) owns
approximately 74 percent of Williams Partners, and is an income tax
paying entity. In 2017, about a third of Williams Partners’ gross margin
was derived from these regulated pipelines.
The FERC’s revised policy will only impact cost of service rate
calculations on a prospective basis. Transco will make its initial
filing for its next rate case later this year. However, negotiated rates
will make up approximately 50 percent of Transco’s revenue by year-end
and would not be impacted by this ruling. Northwest Pipeline settled its
rate case with shippers in 2017, with new rates becoming effective in
2018. Finally, Gulfstream Natural Gas System’s rates with its customers,
which are all negotiated rates, would not be impacted by this ruling.
Alan Armstrong, Williams’ president and chief executive officer, made
the following statement: “Given the relatively small percentage of our
revenues that are affected by this ruling, we don’t expect this ruling
to impact our previous guidance for WMB and WPZ cash dividends and
distributions and related growth rates. Additionally, as we’ve often
discussed, we are well-positioned to execute on corporate structure
changes, which would restore the income tax allowance to the pipeline’s
cost of service rates.”
About Williams & Williams Partners
Williams (NYSE:WMB) is a premier provider of large-scale infrastructure
connecting U.S. natural gas and natural gas products to growing demand
for cleaner fuel and feedstocks. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., Williams
owns approximately 74 percent of Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ).
Williams Partners is an industry-leading, large-cap master limited
partnership with operations across the natural gas value chain including
gathering, processing and interstate transportation of natural gas and
natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins,
Williams Partners owns and operates more than 33,000 miles of pipelines
system wide – including the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing
pipeline – providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating and
industrial use. Williams Partners’ operations touch approximately 30
percent of U.S. natural gas. www.williams.com
