Willis Towers Watson bolsters UK cyber offering with new cyber leader appointment

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), today announced the appointment of Tim Rees as Client Engagement and Strategy Leader for the UK Cyber Risk Solutions business.



Based in London and reporting to Anthony Dagostino, Global Head of Cyber Risk, Rees is responsible for developing Willis Towers Watson’s integrated approach to cybersecurity in the UK. In this new role, Rees will lead the company’s client outreach strategy and engagements across the full range of human capital and risk related cyber solutions. Rees will also be working closely with Glyn Thoms, who leads the company’s cyber insurance broking business in the UK.

His appointment is part of Willis Towers Watson’s continued significant investment in its UK cyber business and the development of holistic end-to-end cyber risk solutions, covering human capital consultancy, risk quantification and technology advisory.

Previously Tim was Client Engagement Manager for UK software company, Blackdot Solutions, focussing on the legal sector and the U.S market and has delivered projects for the EU and UN in Africa, the Americas and the Middle East.

Speaking to the appointment, Dagostino said:

“We are delighted to have Tim on board to lead our talented UK cyber team to advise businesses on how to use their people, capital and technology to mitigate rapidly evolving cyber risks. Cybercrime annually costs the global economy $400bn – cyber risk is a growing threat that impacts nearly every sector and is now a Board level priority for business in the UK and globally.”

Tim previously served as an officer in the British Army's Intelligence Corps with attachments to the Welsh Guards in Afghanistan and subsequently UK Special Forces. Tim’s hire follows the recruitment of several former military and intelligence personnel, including his U.S counterpart, Tom Finan, who served as a senior cyber expert in the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

“At Willis Towers Watson, we hire from a broad range of backgrounds to offer our clients the best advice and develop industry-leading solutions. Tim’s military and intelligence experience will bring insight on cyber risks and solutions that will keep us at the forefront and help protect our clients’ businesses,” said Dagostino.

