Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wincanton plc    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC (WIN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wincanton : extends fuel delivery contract with Phillips 66

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/09/2018 | 11:16am CET

Wincanton, the largest British logistics company, has successfully extended its contract with Phillips 66 to provide delivery services for ground fuels and LPG, marking a 16 year working relationship between the two companies.

The contract will see the provision of 31 tankers delivering fuel from Phillips 66's depots in Immingham, Stockton-On-Tees and Kingsbury, near Tamworth to JET branded forecourts and commercial customers across the UK.

In 2017, under the same agreement, Wincanton made over 20,000 deliveries for Phillips 66 which amounted to 772 million litres of fuel.

Jonathan Shortis, Director of Energy, Industrial & Transport at Wincanton commented:

'Having worked with Phillips 66 since 2002, we know and understand the needs of the business and its customers. This contract extension represents the next phase of our working relationship as their largest delivery partner in the UK.'

Stuart Cufflin, Transport and Retail Contracts Manager, Phillips 66 added:

'Wincanton has a strong track record in both safety and operational performance and their commitment to our business is absolute. Wincanton continues to deliver for us - in all senses of the word.'

Wincanton plc published this content on 09 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2018 10:15:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINCANTON PLC
11:16a WINCANTON : extends fuel delivery contract with Phillips 66
02/06 WINCANTON : appointed by Wickes to manage HIAB contractors across London
02/01 WINCANTON : invests in EnergyLink business with senior appointment
01/30 WINCANTON : Digitisation critical if retail supply chain is to meet customer exp..
01/26 WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01/25 WINCANTON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
01/25 WINCANTON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
01/25 WINCANTON : appointed by Aggregate Industries to operate 14 Ready-mix vehicles
01/24 WINCANTON : puts safety first with investment in Mercedes-Benz trucks
01/23 WINCANTON : and Virtualstock partner to provide advanced Supplier to Customer se..
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 1 155 M
EBIT 2018 50,7 M
Net income 2018 30,5 M
Debt 2018 42,1 M
Yield 2018 4,83%
P/E ratio 2018 8,28
P/E ratio 2019 6,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 255 M
Chart WINCANTON PLC
Duration : Period :
Wincanton plc Technical Analysis Chart | WIN | GB0030329360 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WINCANTON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,33  GBP
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Maxwell Colman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stewart Oades Chairman
Timothy Charles Lawlor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Gifford Chief Information Officer
Philip Gotsall Cox Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINCANTON PLC-13.89%356
UNION PACIFIC-3.83%98 286
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-9.08%56 610
CSX-3.71%45 106
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-1.53%39 171
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-4.97%25 420
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.