Wincanton : extends fuel delivery contract with Phillips 66

Wincanton, the largest British logistics company, has successfully extended its contract with Phillips 66 to provide delivery services for ground fuels and LPG, marking a 16 year working relationship between the two companies.

The contract will see the provision of 31 tankers delivering fuel from Phillips 66's depots in Immingham, Stockton-On-Tees and Kingsbury, near Tamworth to JET branded forecourts and commercial customers across the UK.

In 2017, under the same agreement, Wincanton made over 20,000 deliveries for Phillips 66 which amounted to 772 million litres of fuel.

Jonathan Shortis, Director of Energy, Industrial & Transport at Wincanton commented:

'Having worked with Phillips 66 since 2002, we know and understand the needs of the business and its customers. This contract extension represents the next phase of our working relationship as their largest delivery partner in the UK.'

Stuart Cufflin, Transport and Retail Contracts Manager, Phillips 66 added:

'Wincanton has a strong track record in both safety and operational performance and their commitment to our business is absolute. Wincanton continues to deliver for us - in all senses of the word.'