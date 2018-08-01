Windstream extends bond maturities, reduces debt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, this week refinanced more than $1.4 billion in bonds and extended maturities an average of two years. The company now has no significant bond maturities until 2023.



As part of the exchange offers for second lien notes completed July 31, Windstream reduced its total debt by more than $227 million.

“I want to thank our bondholders for their ongoing support,” said Bob Gunderman, chief financial officer at Windstream. “Their confidence in Windstream’s ability to execute on our strategy to drive growth and create long-term value has enabled us to significantly strengthen our balance sheet over the past 12 months.”

Through a series of capital market transactions over the past 12 months, Windstream has refinanced over $3.4 million of total debt extending maturities an average of two years.

