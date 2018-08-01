Log in
WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC
Windstream extends bond maturities, reduces debt

08/01/2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, this week refinanced more than $1.4 billion in bonds and extended maturities an average of two years. The company now has no significant bond maturities until 2023.

As part of the exchange offers for second lien notes completed July 31, Windstream reduced its total debt by more than $227 million.

“I want to thank our bondholders for their ongoing support,” said Bob Gunderman, chief financial officer at Windstream. “Their confidence in Windstream’s ability to execute on our strategy to drive growth and create long-term value has enabled us to significantly strengthen our balance sheet over the past 12 months.”

Through a series of capital market transactions over the past 12 months, Windstream has refinanced over $3.4 million of total debt extending maturities an average of two years.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

Investor Contact:
Chris King, 704-319-1025
[email protected]

Media Contact:
David Avery, 501-748-5876
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 729 M
EBIT 2018 318 M
Net income 2018 -472 M
Debt 2018 7 811 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 142 M
Technical analysis trends WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,15 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony W. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan L. Wells Chairman
Robert E. Gunderman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lewis Edwin Langston Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC90.27%142
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.44%216 883
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-4.15%96 749
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.36%78 855
TELEFONICA-5.34%46 753
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 347
