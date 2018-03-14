Log in
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. (WGO)
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

03/14/2018

FOREST CITY, Iowa, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading recreation vehicle manufacturer, today announced that on March 14, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on April 25, 2018, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2018.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of recreation vehicles under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.  The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheel products. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon and Minnesota. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York and Chicago Stock Exchanges and traded under the symbol WGO.  Options for the Company's common stock are traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange.  For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - [email protected]
Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 928 M
EBIT 2018 160 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Debt 2018 169 M
Yield 2018 0,92%
P/E ratio 2018 13,70
P/E ratio 2019 11,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 1 396 M
Technical analysis trends WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Happe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Chiusano Chairman
Chris West Vice President-Operations
Bryan L. Hughes Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jeff David Kubacki Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.-20.68%1 396
NIKON CORP-8.91%7 884
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.-3.29%7 561
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-15.81%6 687
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION12.06%5 418
BRP INC-3.06%3 562
