WIRECARD (WDI)
07/25/2018 | 07:35am CEST

DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
Wirecard AG: Preliminary results first half/second quarter 2018

25.07.2018 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

25 July 2018

Wirecard AG: Preliminary results first half/second quarter 2018

Aschheim (Munich). Wirecard AG reported positive preliminary results for the first half 2018 and the second quarter respectively.

In the first half of 2018 revenues increased in comparison to the previous year period by 45.8 percent to EUR 897.3 million (H1/2017: EUR 615.5 million). Revenues in the second quarter 2018 grew by 40.0 percent to EUR 476.9 million (Q2/2017: EUR 340.6 million).

According to preliminary figures preliminary earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 39.1 percent to EUR 245.5 million (H1/2017: EUR 176.5 million) in the first half of 2018. In the second quarter of 2018, EBITDA rose by 39.9 percent to EUR 133.2 million (Q2/2017: EUR 95.2 million).

The Management Board is very optimistic for the current business year and has confirmed its forecast to reach an EBITDA of between EUR 520 million to EUR 545 million in fiscal 2018.

All results are preliminary. The report for the first half/Q2 2018 will be published on 16 August 2018.

 

Wirecard contact:

Iris Stöckl
VP Investor Relations/ Corporate Communications
Ph. +49 (0) 89-4424-1788
e-Mail: [email protected]

http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY


 

25.07.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

707571  25.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=707571&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
