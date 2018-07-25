Wirecard AG: Preliminary results first half/second quarter 2018

DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results

Aschheim (Munich). Wirecard AG reported positive preliminary results for the first half 2018 and the second quarter respectively.

In the first half of 2018 revenues increased in comparison to the previous year period by 45.8 percent to EUR 897.3 million (H1/2017: EUR 615.5 million). Revenues in the second quarter 2018 grew by 40.0 percent to EUR 476.9 million (Q2/2017: EUR 340.6 million).

According to preliminary figures preliminary earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 39.1 percent to EUR 245.5 million (H1/2017: EUR 176.5 million) in the first half of 2018. In the second quarter of 2018, EBITDA rose by 39.9 percent to EUR 133.2 million (Q2/2017: EUR 95.2 million).

The Management Board is very optimistic for the current business year and has confirmed its forecast to reach an EBITDA of between EUR 520 million to EUR 545 million in fiscal 2018.

All results are preliminary. The report for the first half/Q2 2018 will be published on 16 August 2018.

