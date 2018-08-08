Log in
News Summary

Wirecard : signs global framework agreement for e-commerce services with Viessmann

08/08/2018 | 08:22am CEST

Posted on 08/08/2018 at 08:00

Wirecard supports Viessmann in its digital transformation

Wirecard, the global leader in innovation for digital financial technology, has gained Viessmann, one of the world's leading manufacturers of heating, industrial and refrigeration systems, as a new customer. Now that a global framework agreement has been signed, Wirecard will assume responsibility for processing alternative payment methods for Viessmann's e-commerce store - starting in Canada, Germany and Belgium, before being expanded to include Italy and other markets in future.

To this end, Wirecard will combine payment methods such as credit cards, Sofort transfers and American Express, among others. The most recent version of the FPS (Fraud Prevention Suite) risk management system will also be used in Viessmann's e-commerce store. The system identifies data and behavioral patterns in real time and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence in order to effectively prevent fraud and ensure maximum security for all payment options on offer.

Through this cooperation with Wirecard and its partner Paylobby, Viessmann is taking account of the trend towards ever more goods being ordered online. Together, the companies will further advance the digitization of payment processes and set a landmark in the digital transformation of administrative management solutions in heating, industrial and refrigeration technology.

Christian Reindl, Executive Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard: 'We are delighted to be in a position to exploit the benefits of global digitization together with Viessmann.' Catharina Tiede, Head of Partner Management Consumer Goods at Wirecard, adds: 'After a successful launch in Canada, we will now begin to roll out customized digital financial technology solutions around the world together with Paylobby.'

Download Press Release

Disclaimer

Wirecard AG published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:21:04 UTC
