WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Wisekey International : QuoVadis and SWITCH extend partnership

07/27/2018 | 07:01am CEST

WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey QuoVadis and SWITCH extend partnership . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WISeKey QuoVadis and SWITCH extend partnership

Zug, Geneva, Switzerland - July 27, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WISeKey) (SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that its subsidiary QuoVadis Trustlink Schweiz AG and SWITCH (www.switch.ch) have extended their cooperation for TLS/SSL and Secure E-Mail Certificates for another three years.

Successful cooperation since 2010
As an independent partner, SWITCH offers strong know-how around ICT-solutions for customers within and outside the Swiss academic world. SWITCH is an integral part of the Swiss higher education landscape and supports higher education institutions in the implementation of their cybersecurity strategy.

Since 2010, WISeKey QuoVadis has provided TLS/SSL and Secure E-Mail (S/MIME) digital certificates for SWITCH and its customers, contributing to the cybersecurity of the Swiss academic sector.

With TLS/SSL encryption, WISeKey QuoVadis certificates attest to the authenticity of a web page and encrypt data transfer across the Internet. S/MIME certificates are used by individuals to sign, encrypt and authenticate e-mail, making e-mail communication secure and confidential. Users can trust that their digital communication - sometimes with sensitive content - actually takes place with the intended person or company.

Michael Sieber, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at WISeKey QuoVadis, said, "We are proud to continue to be a strong partner for SWITCH for years to come. In our discussions, we discovered that our vision of a highly secure, value-adding digitization of Switzerland is consistent with the ideas of SWITCH. The extension of our partnership is the logical consequence."

Extension of successful cooperation until 2021
A new agreement extended the partnership for a further three years until 2021 with the option of bilateral renewal. Reto Scagnetti, Country Manager at WISeKey QuoVadis, said, "We are very pleased about the extension of our long-standing and successful partnership with SWITCH. The perfectly coordinated processes enable highly efficient work on both sides."

Andres Aeschlimann, Team Leader Trust & Identity at SWITCH, said, "Reliability, trust and competence are becoming increasingly important in rapidly developing cyberspace. With WISeKey QuoVadis, we have a locally represented, long-standing and reliable partner, which provides extremely competent support to SWITCH and our academic community in Switzerland. We value the years of experience of the WISeKey QuoVadis professionals and their commitment to delivering impeccable service in our challenging environment."

ABOUT WISEKEY
WISeKey (SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news, visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

About WISeKey QuoVadis
QuoVadis is the service provider of WISeKey and specializes in cryptographic services (managed PKI services) with digital certificates and electronic signatures. The offer includes SSL / TLS certificates for websites, certificates for authentication, encryption and the creation of digital signatures. Specialized platforms for legal electronic signatures and digital onboarding, software solutions for mass signatures as well as industry-specific offers in the IoT environment and time stamp services complete the range of services. QuoVadis electronic signatures are already used in more than 75 million electronic transactions each year. QuoVadis offices are located in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Bermuda. https://www.wisekey.com/quovadis/

About SWITCH
SWITCH stands for more power, comfort and security in the digital world. In partnership with its stakeholders in and outside the academic world, the Foundation develops and improves holistic ICT solutions in the areas of network, security, identity management and cloud computing. Since the beginning of the Internet SWITCH is also the registry for domain names with the extensions .ch and .li. The Foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017 and employs around 100 people at its headquarters in Zurich. www.switch.ch

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd 
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
[email protected] 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
[email protected]

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This letter does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WISeKey International Holding SA via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

WISeKey International Holding SA
General-Guisan-Strasse 6 Zug Switzerland

ISIN: CH0314029270;
