Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Wisekey International Holding AG    WIHN   CH0314029270

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wisekey International : and ExWorks agree on amendments to the Existing Acquisition Line of Credit Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 07:08am CEST

Media Release

WISeKey and ExWorks agree on amendments to the Existing Acquisition Line of Credit Agreement

ZUG, Switzerland - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ('WISeKey') (SIX: WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that WISeKey and ExWorks have agreed on amendments to the existing acquisition line of credit agreement (the 'Credit Facility'), including a right of WISeKey to effect an extension of the maturity date of the loans drawn under the Credit Facility to January 16, 2021 from January 16, 2020 against payment of an extension fee. ExWorks continues to have the right to convert, at its option, the term loans, including any potential increase(s), together with any interest accrued thereon and fees payable in connection therewith, including the extension of the maturity, in WISeKey Class B shares. The applicable conversion price remains unchanged and corresponds to USD 4.74.

'While the loan arrangement with ExWorks has given us a greater degree of flexibility in fulfilling our financing needs, we intend to retire it as soon we raise funds in future capital market transactions,' said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ('RoT') provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.
To receive WISeKey's latest news, visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

About ExWorks Capital (www.exworkscapital.com)

ExWorks Capital, headquartered in the USA, is an international, import and export finance company that offers financing solutions to businesses utilizing its own capital as well as by leveraging its Delegated Authority granted by both the SBA and ExIm Bank.

ExWorks Capital's offerings include:

Export and Import Trading - ExWorks can provide between $500,000 and $25,000,000 per trade to suppliers that need the funds to be able to purchase goods for sale to international buyers, thereby eliminating the need to raise equity in order to fulfil international sales contracts. Working Capital Financing - ExWorks can provide International Trade Receivable and Inventory Revolvers, including advancing on Raw Materials, WIP and Finished Goods, between $1,000,000 and $25,000,000. Term Loan Financing - ExWorks can provide Term Loans between $10,000,000 and $100,000,000 to Foreign Customers.

For further information, please contact:

WISeKey
Company Contact:
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
[email protected] 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:
Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
[email protected]

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Disclaimer

WISeKey International Holding AG published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 05:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLD
07:08aWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : and ExWorks agree on amendments to the Existing Acquisit..
PU
07/24WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : QuoVadis announces expansion of its datacenter business ..
GL
07/17WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : QuoVadis launches new Electronic Signature product line ..
AQ
07/16WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : QuoVadis launches new Electronic Signature product line ..
GL
07/12WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : fully deployed its CertifyID integrating Digital Identit..
AQ
07/12WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Founder and CEO Carlos Moreira Featured in OTCQX Video S..
PU
07/12WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Founder and CEO Carlos Moreira Featured in OTCQX Video S..
GL
07/11WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : fully deployed its CertifyID integrating Digital Identit..
GL
07/06WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Receives One of the First French National Cybersecurity ..
AQ
07/04WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : QuoVadis boosts sales of its SuisseID Signing Service
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/03WISeKey Quovadis boosts sales of its SuisseID Signing Service 
04/16Wisekey International reports FY results 
02/23Wisekey International reports Q4 results 
2017Wisekey International reports 1H results 
2017Wisekey International Holdings Ltd. reports FY results 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -4,60 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,74x
Capitalization 103 M
Chart WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Wisekey International Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,50  CHF
Spread / Average Target 96%
Managers
NameTitle
Joao Carlos Creus Moreira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Pennacino Chief Operating Officer
Peter Ward Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philippe Doubre Independent Non-Executive Director
Juan Hernández Zayas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG-36.95%105
INTEL CORPORATION13.04%241 901
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 655
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.53%152 290
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.96%112 576
BROADCOM INC-15.40%90 795
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.