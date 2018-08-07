Log in
News

Wisekey International : to Optimize Brand Protection and Logistics with its New NanoSealRT NFC Secure Element

08/07/2018 | 07:01am CEST

WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey to Optimize Brand Protection and Logistics with its New NanoSealRT NFC Secure Element . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WISeKey to Optimize Brand Protection and Logistics with its New NanoSealRT NFC Secure Element

This first member of the new NanoSeal(TM) family features unique innovations to surpass existing competitive compromised RFID offers and confirm WISeKey's leadership in the digital security market

Geneva, Switzerland - August 7, 2018: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW, OTTCQX: WIKYY) ("WISeKey"), a Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it is releasing its new NanoSealRT Near Field Communication (NFC) secure element to allow any object to authenticate itself and communicate online. By combining in tiny tags original innovative features such as an Android & iOS 12 compatible authentication algorithm, tamper/opening detection and efficient radio communication, WISeKey's NanoSealRT is able to enhance goods traceability and brand-to-consumer direct reach.

According to a report published in June 2018 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Innovation Policy Center entitled "Leveraging Intellectual Property in the Global Sports Economy," the global direct impact of counterfeiting on the US$276 billion sportswear market is estimated at US$26.77 billion (9.7%). Significant loss of revenue jeopardizes the existence of many players in the sporting goods industry from apparel manufacturers to football clubs. Robust though easy-to-deploy Radio Frequency (RF) tags attached to sports items are proven to significantly help trace, authenticate, thus protect this economy. The NanoSealRT offers unique advantages in this area, replacing and enhancing legacy technologies currently powered by RFID tags and raising the bar for the cybersecurity industry.

The recent IDTechEx's RFID Forecasts, Players and Opportunities 2017-2027 report valued the RFID market at $11.2 billion in 2017 with a year-on-year growth of about 6% to reach a forecast $14.9 billion in 2022. This includes more than 16 billion tags to serve an increasing number of applications such as apparel tagging (8.7 billion RFID labels with only less than 20% market penetration) or transit tickets (825 million tags). WISeKey's new NanoSealRT can serve these markets at a very competitive price.

WISeKey's NanoSealRT inaugurates the new NanoSeal product family and architecture for consumer products authentication and traceability. Built around a robust proprietary cryptographic algorithm for data protection and digital signature, a 2kbit long life secure EEPROM non-volatile memory with multiple independent security areas and contact or NFC based communication interfaces, this versatile architecture can be attached to any product to be protected and tracked including sports apparel, drone battery packs, e-cigarettes refills, parcels, medicines and high-tech accessories.

WISeKey's NanoSealRT is the only NFC Forum Type 5 chip for tags which offers a patent-pending authentication algorithm based on NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF) that works with both Android and IOS 12 devices, namely more than 2 billion NFC enabled devices. Its tamper/opening detection is a plus when it comes to enriching the consumer experience and reach. The communication with the object is simplified from the manufacturing plant to the field thanks to a powerful ISO15693 compatible interface.

"The NanoSeal complements the existing VaultIC1xx product family for large volume consumer markets where robustness and cost effectiveness are a must," said Olivier Debelleix, Director of Brand Protection & Wearable Security Business Unit for WISeKey. "Although particularly designed to enhance WISeKey's WISeAuthentic platform for brand protection, the NanoSealRT is packaged to integrate with any logistics and traceability platform giving each object a unique identity."

About WISeKey:
WISeKey (SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest newsvisit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
[email protected] 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
[email protected]

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WISeKey International Holding SA via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

WISeKey International Holding SA
General-Guisan-Strasse 6 Zug Switzerland

ISIN: CH0314029270;
