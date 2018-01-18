Wisekey International : to launch The TransHuman Code at the “Davos Gathering of Minds”

Dynamic Global Knowledge AI Platform for the Convergence of Technology and Humanity to be Introduced on January 24 with International Leaders in Davos

GENEVA & ZUG, Switzerland - January 18, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ('WISeKey', SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company announced that The TransHumanCode.com is the first interactive 'knowledge platform' for managing the convergence of humanity and technology, its impact on our daily lives, and the long-term implications. This dynamic initiative will be introduced on January 24 in Davos, Switzerland during the world's foremost assembly of international leaders.

In an innovative multi-media program, informing and engaging all citizens of the world about the dynamic influences of technology in our personal, communal and professional lives, The TransHuman Code was formed to redefine the hierarchy of our needs and how we will meet them in the future.

Originated by Swiss cybersecurity pioneer, WISeKey and authored by Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson, The TransHuman Code will feature exclusive insights from the world's premier authorities on the application of AI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, IoT, and Robotics to transhuman.education, employment, communication, transportation, communities, security, government, food, finance, entertainment and health.

'The TransHuman Code Davos Gathering of Minds' hosted by CBS Inside Edition Host Megan Alexander, will bring together global leaders in technology, business, finance, government, academia and the media for this exclusive event. Highlights include the introduction of the world's first digital person and the first autonomous flying 'taxi', live expert interviews and exclusive high-level discussion and debate amongst the platform contributors.

Participants will be amongst the first in the world to meet Rachel, the revolutionary Digital Personal Assistant from Soul Machines and IBM Watson . Able to see you, listen to you and feel your emotions, Rachel's neural network combines biologically inspired models of the human brain and key sensory networks to create a Human Computing Engine.

Vimana has created the world's first autonomous aerial vehicle for transporting people and payload. With vertical takeoff and landing capability, the Vimana platform, combines IOT, AI and Blockchain and is already in the air bringing the future travel to the market today.

The 'Davos Gathering of Minds' launch, led by Mr. Moreira and Mr. Fergusson, will feature live interviews with Megan Alexander and moderated discussion amongst the assembled leading experts including:

Alex Pentland |Director, MIT Connection Services and Human Dynamics Lab

Evgeni Borisov | Founder and CEO, Vimana Global

Salim Ismail | Author, Exponential Organizations(Founding CEO, Singularity University)

Greg Cross | Chief Business Officer, Soul Machines

Rachel | The World's First Digital Person

Shantenu Agarwal | Director, IBM Watson

Rodrigo Arboleda | Chairman, Fast Track Institute

Beyond the launch, The TransHuman Code initiative will facilitate important conversations, provide access to the latest scientific knowledge and discoveries, and offer rare access to key people and places at the forefront of our TransHuman future. Subject matter experts will engage and inform the global citizenry in thoughtful dialogue regarding the dynamic interplay between humanity and ever-evolving technology. It will help us to better understand the merger of man and machine in our personal, communal, and professional existence, and challenge us to confront the application of technology to the infrastructure of our lives. This is The TransHuman Code at work.

To learn more about The TransHuman Code Launch event, visit: www.transhumancode.com.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ('RoT') provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

[email protected] WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.