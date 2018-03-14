WiseTech Global Acquires Netherlands-Based Logistics Software Provider, LSP Solutions

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) (OTCMKTS:WTCHF) today announced the acquisition of LSP Solutions (LSP), a leading provider of customs and warehouse management solutions in the Netherlands.



Headquartered in Ede, the LSP offering includes customs compliance management solutions, bonded warehouse administration, contract logistics and warehouse management. LSP provide logistics solutions to customers including Damco, GEODIS, JCL Logistics, Vos Logistics, Hitachi Vantara, and many other organisations.



WiseTech CEO, Richard White, said "With Europe's largest port and a well-established and dynamic trade flow, the Netherlands is a critical transport hub. Bringing LSP into the WiseTech group now deepens our reach in this important market which will benefit from the combined strength of WiseTech's innovation capabilities, our CargoWise One supply chain execution platform, and LSP's customs and warehouse management solutions."



LSP Solutions Managing Director, Marco Pieplenbosch, said "For more than 20 years we have worked closely with our customers to provide highly effective, flexible products rich in functionality. With WiseTech Global's powerful development capacity and global reach we look forward to accelerating our capabilities and better supporting our customers' logistics operations with increased automation, improved productivity and mitigation of risks. Ultimately, our vision is that our customers will benefit from faster, safer and easier customs compliance and warehouse management."



Remaining under the leadership of Marco Pieplenbosch and Erik Wilting, LSP operations will be integrated within the WiseTech Global group and LSP will continue to deliver its powerful logistics software solutions directly to its own customers, along with WiseTech's integrated global logistics platform, CargoWise One.



CargoWise One enables logistics service providers to execute highly complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, land transport and cross-border compliance and to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages and currencies.



This transaction follows WiseTech's other recent customs and logistics solutions acquisitions in Belgium, Ireland, North America, Australasia, Italy, Germany, Brazil, and Taiwan, and is in line with WiseTech Global's stated strategy of accelerating long-term organic growth through targeted, valuable acquisitions across new geographies and larger, globally capable adjacencies.



About LSP Solutions



For over 20 years LSP Solutions has been a leading provider of innovative customs and warehouse management solutions in the Netherlands. With a team of ~20 experienced logistics and technical professionals, LSP Solutions provides advanced software solutions for customers ranging from small businesses to multinational companies including Damco, GEODIS, JCL Logistics, Vos Logistics, Hitachi Vantara, and many other organisations and logistics services providers.



LSP is a part of ADS (Alliantie Douane Software), a group of Netherlands-based customs software companies working with customs authorities to develop solutions for regulatory changes.



For more information about LSP Solutions, visit http://lspsolutions.com







About WiseTech Global Ltd:



WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. Our customers include over 7,000 of the world's logistics companies across 130 countries, including 33 of the top 50 global third party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide[1]. Our flagship product, CargoWise One, forms an integral link in the global supply chain and executes over 44 billion data transactions annually. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding more than 3,000 product enhancements to our global platform in the past five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world’s supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach.



For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise One, please visit http://wisetechglobal.com



[1] Armstrong & Associates: Top 50 Global Third Party Logistics Providers List, ranked by 2016 logistics gross revenue/turnover. Armstrong & Associates: Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders List, ranked by 2016 logistics gross revenue/turnover and freight forwarding volumes.





