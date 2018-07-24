WISeKey QuoVadis announces expansion of its datacenter business with Datrium

ZUG, Switzerland & HAMILTON, Bermuda - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced expansion of its Datacenter business with Datrium.

WISeKey QuoVadis Services, is excited to announce a new partnership with Datrium, a US-based technology pioneer in the converged compute/storage market.

WISeKey QuoVadis Services has been providing local and international companies in Bermuda with datacenter colocation and cloud hosting solutions since 2000, building a trusted reputation for delivering secure datacenter solutions and innovative technologies.

WISeKey QuoVadis selected Datrium to deploy an Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform for clients in Bermuda, as well as in multiple datacenters in Switzerland and the Netherlands. The Company deployed and provides ongoing real-time monitoring and support for the Datrium platforms, datacenter environments and global networks across these locations. Its customers use these platforms to run their software applications and to host their corporate data.

Gavin Dent, Managing Director of WISeKey QuoVadis Services, stated, "We are excited to be working with Datrium, driving the next generation of our high-performance cloud hosting services. We estimate we can get up to 10x the performance of traditional compute/storage solutions with a much lower cost of ownership. Unlike other hyper-converged vendors we reviewed, we find that the Datrium solution is easy to manage, is easy to scale and it does not consume lots of its own resources to deliver the converged solution."

In addition to using Datrium in its own platforms, WISekey QuoVadis Services is also a reseller of Datrium in Bermuda. "We believe that Datrium is well suited to the needs of Bermuda companies, because it provides security, data backup, and disaster recovery all from one technology stack that is efficient to manage," continued Mr. Dent.

ABOUT WISEKEY

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news, visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

About QuoVadis Services

QuoVadis Services is a dominant provider of managed datacentre, colocation and cloud hosting services to the local and international business communities in Bermuda, with a sizeable investment in secure hosting and work area recovery facilities. QuoVadis provides the unique combination of facilities, infrastructure, technology and services to assist our clients in meeting their availability and continuity obligations. For more information, visit www.quovadis.bm.

About Datrium

Datrium is the leader in tier 1 hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for hybrid clouds. Datrium converges tier 1 HCI, scale-out backup and cloud disaster recovery for vastly simpler administration, protection of hybrid cloud infrastructure, and higher IO performance than available with traditional HCI alternatives. For more information, visit www.datrium.com and follow @datrium on Twitter.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This letter does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.