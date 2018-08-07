Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  WISY HLDG    WIKYY

WISY HLDG (WIKYY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WISeKey to Present at the Oppenheimer's Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 8th in Boston

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

 WISeKey to Present at the Oppenheimer's Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 8th in Boston

ZUG, Switzerland - August 07, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that James Livingston, Vice President of Sales & Business Development, will present at the Oppenheimer's Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 8, 2018 at 9:45am ET, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. 

The presentation will not be webcast; however, investors will be able to download the most recent investor presentation via the Investors section of WISeKey's website, www.wisekey.com.  Additionally, James Livingston, Vice President of Sales & Business Development, will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystem. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
[email protected] 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
[email protected]

 Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WISY HLDG
08:01pWISeKey to Present at the Oppenheimer's Annual Technology, Internet & Communi..
GL
07/31WISeKey US Revenue Surges as Demand on IoT Increases
GL
07/24WISeKey QuoVadis announces expansion of its datacenter business with Datrium
GL
07/13WISeKey Releases CEO Letter to Shareholders
GL
07/12WISeKey's Founder and CEO Carlos Moreira Featured in OTCQX Video Series
GL
07/04WISeKey Receives One of the First French National Cybersecurity Agency's secu..
GL
07/03WISeKey QuoVadis boosts sales of its SuisseID Signing Service
GL
06/15WISeKey Introduces its First All-Blockchain IoT Platform Between China and th..
GL
06/13WISeKey launches an Special Edition of WISeID for the US market with new feat..
GL
06/13WISeKey to Present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02WISeKey and China Bridge Capital establish Wisekey China joint venture in Zhu.. 
07/27WISeKey QuoVadis Trustlink Schweiz AG and SWITCH extend partnership 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.