Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Witan Investment Trust plc    WTAN   GB0009744060

WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (WTAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/07 05:35:20 pm
1128 GBp   +0.18%
06:16pWITAN INVESTMEN : Form 8.3 - Electra Private Equity PLC
PU
08/03WITAN INVESTMEN : Form 8.3 - Electra Private Equity PLC
PU
08/03WITAN INVESTMEN : Portfolio Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Witan Investment Trust : Form 8.3 - Electra Private Equity PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Witan Investment Trust plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Electra Private Equity PLC

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

7 August 2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES/ NO / N/A

If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares of 25p each

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

2,869,598

7.50

NIL

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

NIL

NIL

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

NIL

NIL

TOTAL:

2,869,598

7.50

NIL

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

NIL

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary shares of 25p each

Purchase

20,000

910p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES/NO

Date of disclosure:

7 August 2018

Contact name:

Eleanor Cranmer

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone number:

020 3008 4613

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Witan Investment Trust plc published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 16:15:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
06:16pWITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Form 8.3 - Electra Private Equity PLC
PU
08/03WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Form 8.3 - Electra Private Equity PLC
PU
08/03WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
07/30WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Form 8.3 - Electra Private Equity PLC
PU
07/25WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Form 8.3 - Electra Private Equity PLC
PU
07/18WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Form 8.3 - Electra Private Equity PLC
PU
07/13WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Factsheet as at 30 June 2018
PU
07/13WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Share buyback authority
PU
07/11WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
07/05WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Listing as at 31 March 2018
PU
More news
Chart WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Witan Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew L. C. Bell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harry M. Henderson Chairman
Anthony Watson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard John Oldfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Suzy E. G. A. Neubert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC4.36%2 597
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC10.92%1 339
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.83%1 054
DRAPER ESPRIT53.26%769
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%382
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP8.40%153
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.