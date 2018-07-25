Log in
WIX.COM LTD (WIX)
Wix.Com Ltd : Wix.com Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

07/25/2018 | 12:37pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 25, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23165.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 597 M
EBIT 2018 41,4 M
Net income 2018 -39,8 M
Finance 2018 258 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 1 264,42
EV / Sales 2018 8,12x
EV / Sales 2019 6,23x
Capitalization 5 106 M
Technical analysis trends WIX.COM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Avishai Abrahami Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nir Zohar President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Tluszcz Chairman
Lior Shemesh Chief Financial Officer
Giora Kaplan Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIX.COM LTD82.80%5 106
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.59%134 345
ACCENTURE7.89%112 238
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.23%110 878
VMWARE, INC.19.06%61 945
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.00%60 497
