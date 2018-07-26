Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wix.Com Ltd    WIX   IL0011301780

WIX.COM LTD (WIX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/26 02:07:34 pm
108.325 USD   -2.28%
02:01pWIX COM : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
07/25WIX COM : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/05WIX COM : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results on July 25, 2018
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wix Com : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading cloud-based web development platform, today announced that Joe Pollaro, General Manager, US, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Time: 11:45 a.m. ET
Location: Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts

KeyBanc Capital Markets 20th Annual Technology Leadership Forum
Date: Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Time: 10 a.m. MT
Location: The Sonnenalp, Vail, CO

(PRNewsfoto/Wix)

The events will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with cloud-based development platform for over 132 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, and Wix Code enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, FacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedInPinterest and Google+

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
[email protected]
415-223-2624

Media Relations:
Vivian Hernandez
[email protected]
415-517-6539

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300684555.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIX.COM LTD
02:01pWIX COM : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
07/25WIX.COM LTD : Wix.com Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/25WIX COM : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/20Free Technical Reports on Weibo and Three Additional Internet Equities
AC
07/05WIX COM : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results on July 25, 2018
PR
06/22WIX COM : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $385 million of 0% Convertibl..
PR
06/20WIX COM : Announces Proposed Private Offering of $350 million of Convertible Sen..
PR
05/15WIX COM : to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018
PR
05/09WIX COM : Reports First Quarter 2018 Results
PR
05/02WIX COM : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Con..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) CEO Avishai Abrahami on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
07/25Wix.com +1.7% on Q2 beats, inline guidance 
07/25Wix.com 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Wix.com beats by $0.14, beats on revenue 
07/24Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.