Wix Com : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading cloud-based web development platform, today announced that Joe Pollaro, General Manager, US, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

Location: Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts

KeyBanc Capital Markets 20th Annual Technology Leadership Forum

Date: Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Time: 10 a.m. MT

Location: The Sonnenalp, Vail, CO

The events will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with cloud-based development platform for over 132 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, and Wix Code enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Google+

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Investor Relations:

Maggie O'Donnell

[email protected]

415-223-2624

Media Relations:

Vivian Hernandez

[email protected]

415-517-6539

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300684555.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.