WIZZ AIR : ANNOUNCES A NEW ROUTE FROM IAȘI

Wizz Air, the largest airline in Romania and one of Europe's fastest growing airlines, today announces a new service from Iasi International Airport to Brussels, Charleroi, from 8 July 2018. Passengers planning their holiday can already book tickets from only RON 99 */ EUR 19.99 * on wizzair.com

Wizz Air started its operations from Iasi International Airport in 2013 and since then has continuously invested in its ever-growing network, always looking to bring more low-fare travel opportunities for its customers. The second aircraft will join WIZZ fleet in July and will support the service of seven new routes from Iasi to Eindhoven (Netherlands), Dortmund (Germany), Thessaloniki (Greece), Billund (Denmark), Malmo (Sweden), Paris-Beauvais (France) and Brussels Charleroi (Belgium). In 2018, the company offers more than 578,000 sales seats on 15 routes to 11 countries, further increasing its total capacity from Iasi with 55% year-on-year. Expanding its operations at Iasi Airport, Wizz Air will have a local staff of more 70 direct employees, new recruitment sessions being scheduled for 3rd of March in Iasi.

Sorina Ratz, Communications Manager at Wizz Air said: ' We are happy to announce today, for our passengers from Moldavia region a new long awaited route from Iasi to Brussels, Belgium. This year we are expanding our Iasi network with 7 new routes, further underlining our commitment to bring more affordable travel opportunities for our customers. Our friendly crew is awaiting WIZZ passengers on board to any of the 15 routes available now from Iasi International Airport.'

* One way including all taxes and non-optional charges

