Wm Morrison Supermarkets    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS (MRW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 03/14 09:37:38 am
225.25 GBp   -0.46%
08:46aMorrisons pays special dividend after profit rises 11 percent
RE
03/09WM MORRISON SUP : annual earnings release
03/08UK's John Lewis Partnership expects profit squeeze from competiti..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Morrisons pays special dividend after profit rises 11 percent

0
03/14/2018 | 08:46am CET
FILE PHOTO: A Morrisons supermarket is seen in Weybridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Morrisons (>> Wm Morrison Supermarkets), Britain's No. 4 grocer, said it would pay a special dividend after it beat forecasts with an 11 percent rise in full-year profit due to an improved performance from its stores and a push into wholesale and online markets.

The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's (>> J Sainsbury) and Walmart's (>> Wal-Mart Stores) Asda in annual sales, said it made an underlying pretax profit of 374 million pounds in the year to Feb. 4.

That was ahead of analysts' average forecast of 371 million pounds and the 337 million pounds it made in 2016-17.

Morrisons said it would pay a special dividend of 4 pence per share, reflecting its confidence in future growth, taking the full year payout to 10.09 pence, up 85.8 percent.

"We will continue to prioritise consistent, meaningful and sustainable growth, which I am confident we are well placed to keep delivering," chairman Andrew Higginson said in a statement on Wednesday.

That growth would come from a continued drive for more wholesale sales, plus more services and additional online sales, with the group sticking to a medium-term target to achieve 75 million pounds to 125 million pounds of incremental profit from those extra activities.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Stocks treated in this article : Wal-Mart Stores, Tesco, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, J Sainsbury
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY -1.43% 241.6 Delayed Quote.1.53%
TESCO -0.38% 211 Delayed Quote.0.84%
WAL-MART STORES 0.26% 88.3 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 17 062 M
EBIT 2018 447 M
Net income 2018 301 M
Debt 2018 951 M
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 17,62
P/E ratio 2019 17,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 5 334 M
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Technical Analysis Chart | MRW | GB0006043169 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,28  GBP
Spread / Average Target 0,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor Strain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Belinda J. Richards Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS2.91%7 450
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.86%37 271
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.35%31 587
AHOLD DELHAIZE-0.09%28 214
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD-2.23%27 415
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 307
