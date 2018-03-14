Morrisons pays special dividend after profit rises 11 percent

LONDON (Reuters) - Morrisons (>> Wm Morrison Supermarkets), Britain's No. 4 grocer, said it would pay a special dividend after it beat forecasts with an 11 percent rise in full-year profit due to an improved performance from its stores and a push into wholesale and online markets.

The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's (>> J Sainsbury) and Walmart's (>> Wal-Mart Stores) Asda in annual sales, said it made an underlying pretax profit of 374 million pounds in the year to Feb. 4.

That was ahead of analysts' average forecast of 371 million pounds and the 337 million pounds it made in 2016-17.

Morrisons said it would pay a special dividend of 4 pence per share, reflecting its confidence in future growth, taking the full year payout to 10.09 pence, up 85.8 percent.

"We will continue to prioritise consistent, meaningful and sustainable growth, which I am confident we are well placed to keep delivering," chairman Andrew Higginson said in a statement on Wednesday.

That growth would come from a continued drive for more wholesale sales, plus more services and additional online sales, with the group sticking to a medium-term target to achieve 75 million pounds to 125 million pounds of incremental profit from those extra activities.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)