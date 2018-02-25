Wolf Minerals : Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

ASX Announcement
26 February 2018
Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business
Specialty metals producer, Wolf Minerals Limited (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) (Wolf or the Company) wishes to advise that following an internal reorganisation and a consolidation of support functions it has changed its Registered Office and Principal Place of Business. Details of the new arrangements, which are effective immediately, are as follows:
New Registered Office
Level 5
35 Havelock Street
West Perth
Western Australia, 6005
Australia
New Principal Place of Business
Drakelands Mine
Drakelands
Plymouth
Devon PL7 5B5
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 17 5239 3116
General enquiries email: [email protected]
About Wolf Minerals
Wolf Minerals is a dual listed (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) specialty metals producer. In 2015, Wolf Minerals completed the development of a large tungsten resource at its Drakelands Mine, located at Hemerdon, in southwest England.
Wolf Minerals Limited published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 22:56:01 UTC.