Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wolf Minerals Limited    WLF   AU000000WLF3

WOLF MINERALS LIMITED (WLF)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wolf Minerals : Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2018 | 11:57pm CET

ASX Announcement

26 February 2018

Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

Specialty metals producer, Wolf Minerals Limited (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) (Wolf or the Company) wishes to advise that following an internal reorganisation and a consolidation of support functions it has changed its Registered Office and Principal Place of Business. Details of the new arrangements, which are effective immediately, are as follows:

New Registered Office

Level 5

35 Havelock Street

West Perth

Western Australia, 6005

Australia

New Principal Place of Business

Drakelands Mine

Drakelands

Plymouth

Devon PL7 5B5

United Kingdom

Phone: +44 (0) 17 5239 3116

General enquiries email: [email protected]

ENDS

About Wolf Minerals

Wolf Minerals is a dual listed (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) specialty metals producer. In 2015, Wolf Minerals completed the development of a large tungsten resource at its Drakelands Mine, located at Hemerdon, in southwest England.

Wolf Minerals Limited

Media and Investor Relations

ABN: 11 121 831 472

Australia

www.wolfminerals.com

James Moses, Mandate Corporate

Ph: +61 (0) 420 991 574

Richard Lucas

E: [email protected]

Interim Managing Director

Ph: + 44 (0) 17 5239 3235

UK

E: [email protected]

Adam Lloyd, Newgate

Ph: +44 (0) 20 7653 9850

E: [email protected]

Wolf Minerals Limited published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 22:56:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLF MINERALS LIMITED
02/25WOLF MINERALS : Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business
PU
01/31WOLF MINERALS : Quarterly Activities Report 3 Months Ended 31 Dec 2017
AQ
01/29WOLF MINERALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report - 3 Months Ended 31 Dec 2017
PU
2017WOLF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Beevor
PU
2017WOLF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - D Newport
PU
2017WOLF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - N Clarke
PU
2017WOLF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Hopkins
PU
2017WOLF MINERALS : Notice under Section 708A
PU
2017WOLF MINERALS : Notice under Section 708A
AQ
2017WOLF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Lucas
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Eat All You Can At The Denver Gold Mining Buffet 
2015Waiting Patiently For A Window Of Opportunity For Wolf Minerals 
Financials ( AUD)
Chart WOLF MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wolf Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | WLF | AU000000WLF3 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,55  AUD
Spread / Average Target 937%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lucas Managing Director & Director
John David Hopkins Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Calum Semple Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Hill Chief Financial Officer
Donald Newport Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLF MINERALS LIMITED1.92%45
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP6.81%38 528
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%31 916
CHINA MOLYBDENUM LUOYANG CO LTD0.00%21 758
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.65%13 696
BOLIDEN3.03%9 721
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.