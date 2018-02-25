Wolf Minerals : Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

ASX Announcement

26 February 2018

Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

Specialty metals producer, Wolf Minerals Limited (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) (Wolf or the Company) wishes to advise that following an internal reorganisation and a consolidation of support functions it has changed its Registered Office and Principal Place of Business. Details of the new arrangements, which are effective immediately, are as follows:

New Registered Office

Level 5

35 Havelock Street

West Perth

Western Australia, 6005

Australia

New Principal Place of Business

Drakelands Mine

Drakelands

Plymouth

Devon PL7 5B5

United Kingdom

Phone: +44 (0) 17 5239 3116

General enquiries email: [email protected]

About Wolf Minerals

Wolf Minerals is a dual listed (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) specialty metals producer. In 2015, Wolf Minerals completed the development of a large tungsten resource at its Drakelands Mine, located at Hemerdon, in southwest England.