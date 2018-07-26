Log in
WOLF MINERALS LIMITED (WLF)
End-of-day quote - 07/24
0.042 AUD   -2.33%
02:05aWOLF MINERALS : Trading Halt
PU
07/18WOLF MINERALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2018 Quarter
PU
07/04WOLF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
Wolf Minerals : Trading Halt

07/26/2018 | 02:05am CEST

Market Announcement

26 July 2018

Wolf Minerals Limited - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Wolf Minerals Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 30 July 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Security Code:

WLF

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

26 July 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

T +44 1752 393116

Drakelands Mine

E [email protected]

Drakelands, Plymouth

Plymouth, Devon PL7 5BS

www.wolfminerals.com

UNITED KINGDOM

Mr Wade Baggott

Australian Securities Exchange Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

26 July 2018

Dear Mr Baggott,

Request for Trading Halt: Wolf Minerals Limited ASX Code: WLF

Wolf Minerals Limited (the Company) requests a trading halt to be applied to its securities in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

The following information is provided in relation to the request.

  • The Company requests the trading halt from the commencement of trading on Thursday 26 July 2018.

  • The trading halt is being requested pending an announcement from the Company in relation to its funding arrangements.

  • The Company expects the trading halt to last until the earlier of its announcement regarding its funding arrangements or the commencement of trading on Monday 30 July 2018.

  • The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted, and is not aware of any other information relevant to this request.

Yours sincerely

Pauline Carr Company Secretary

Registered Office:Level 5, 35 Havelock Street, West Perth 6005 WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Wolf Minerals Limited ABN: 11 121 831 472

Disclaimer

Wolf Minerals Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 00:04:04 UTC
