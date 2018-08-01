Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wollongong Coal Ltd    WLC   AU000000WLC0

WOLLONGONG COAL LTD (WLC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wollongong Coal : Change of Director's Interest Notice - MO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:33am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABNWollongong Coal Limited 28 111 244 896

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Milind K Oza

Date of last notice

28 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Purchased by spouse

Date of change

16 Jul - Indirect

No. of securities held prior to change

380,000

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary

Number acquired

625,000

Number disposed

n/a

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$0.008 per FPO (i.e. $5,000)

No. of securities held after change

380,000 - Direct 625,000 - Indirect

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

no

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLLONGONG COAL LTD
08:33aWOLLONGONG COAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - MO
PU
07/19WOLLONGONG COAL : Annual General Meeting Proxy Form
PU
06/08WOLLONGONG COAL : reaches resolution with Department
PU
02/05WOLLONGONG COAL : Proposed order to suspend operations
PU
01/24WOLLONGONG COAL : Assignment of MCB Facility
PU
2017WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED : - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
AQ
2017WOLLONGONG COAL : to sell Wongawilli mine land after $23.7 million loss
AQ
2017WOLLONGONG COAL : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
2017WOLLONGONG COAL : Half Yearly Report 30 Sep 2017
PU
2017WOLLONGONG COAL : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
More news
Chart WOLLONGONG COAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Wollongong Coal Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Milind Oza Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne Sly Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Edwin Firek Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurice Anghie Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathon Moore Head-Media Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLLONGONG COAL LTD33.33%56
GLENCORE-14.23%60 729
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.50%52 513
COAL INDIA-0.08%23 965
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-6.00%11 257
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.94%8 364
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.