MEDIA ALERT: New Wolters Kluwer Briefing Highlights Eventful Year in Federal Tax

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:

What: Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has published its tax briefing, “2017 Tax Year-In-Review,” examining the year’s most significant tax developments with special emphasis on those that impact 2018 planning and compliance. From the reduction of government regulations to guidance from the IRS relating to the gig economy to the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, 2017 proved to be a busy and eventful year on the federal tax front.

Why: With new tax law in place, provisions are generally not effective until January 1, 2018, although some reach back into late 2017. As taxpayers deal with the new rules, they must also address scores of other changes to the tax law that were made throughout 2017 by Congress, the IRS and courts that directly impact the 2017 tax year. With the tax filing season quickly approaching, knowing the impact of these changes on 2017 tax year returns is critical.

Who: Tax expert Mark Luscombe, JD, LL.M, CPA, Principal Federal Tax Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, is available to discuss the following issues in more detail:

Changes resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Changes resulting from IRS regulations

Changes from the new partnership audit rules

New cybersecurity issues

Issues from the gig or sharing economy

Other tax developments

Contact: To arrange interviews with Mark Luscombe or other federal and state tax experts from Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting on this or any other tax-related topics, please contact:

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005549/en/