WOLTERS KLUWER (WKL)
MEDIA ALERT: New Wolters Kluwer Briefing Highlights Eventful Year in Federal Tax

01/15/2018 | 06:59pm CET

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:

What: Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has published its tax briefing, “2017 Tax Year-In-Review,” examining the year’s most significant tax developments with special emphasis on those that impact 2018 planning and compliance. From the reduction of government regulations to guidance from the IRS relating to the gig economy to the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, 2017 proved to be a busy and eventful year on the federal tax front.

Why: With new tax law in place, provisions are generally not effective until January 1, 2018, although some reach back into late 2017. As taxpayers deal with the new rules, they must also address scores of other changes to the tax law that were made throughout 2017 by Congress, the IRS and courts that directly impact the 2017 tax year. With the tax filing season quickly approaching, knowing the impact of these changes on 2017 tax year returns is critical.

Who: Tax expert Mark Luscombe, JD, LL.M, CPA, Principal Federal Tax Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, is available to discuss the following issues in more detail:

  • Changes resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
  • Changes resulting from IRS regulations
  • Changes from the new partnership audit rules
  • New cybersecurity issues
  • Issues from the gig or sharing economy
  • Other tax developments

Contact: To arrange interviews with Mark Luscombe or other federal and state tax experts from Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting on this or any other tax-related topics, please contact:

MARISA WESTCOTT         BRENDA AU
646-753-2980 847-267-2046

[email protected]

[email protected]


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 4 436 M
EBIT 2017 1 001 M
Net income 2017 525 M
Debt 2017 1 606 M
Yield 2017 1,95%
P/E ratio 2017 22,00
P/E ratio 2018 21,01
EV / Sales 2017 3,16x
EV / Sales 2018 3,18x
Capitalization 12 408 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,7 €
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Member-Supervisory Board
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER-1.70%15 137
RELX N.V.-3.84%46 806
RELX-4.60%46 408
S&P GLOBAL INC4.86%45 298
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-0.84%30 748
MOODY'S CORPORATION6.53%29 743
