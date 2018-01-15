MEDIA ALERT: New Wolters Kluwer Briefing Highlights Eventful Year in Federal Tax

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:
What: Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has published its tax
briefing, “2017
Tax Year-In-Review,” examining the year’s most significant tax
developments with special emphasis on those that impact 2018 planning
and compliance. From the reduction of government regulations to guidance
from the IRS relating to the gig economy to the passage of the Tax Cuts
and Jobs Act, 2017 proved to be a busy and eventful year on the federal
tax front.
Why: With new tax law in place, provisions are generally not
effective until January 1, 2018, although some reach back into late
2017. As taxpayers deal with the new rules, they must also address
scores of other changes to the tax law that were made throughout 2017 by
Congress, the IRS and courts that directly impact the 2017 tax year.
With the tax filing season quickly approaching, knowing the impact of
these changes on 2017 tax year returns is critical.
Who: Tax expert Mark Luscombe, JD, LL.M, CPA, Principal Federal
Tax Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, is available to discuss
the following issues in more detail:
-
Changes resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
-
Changes resulting from IRS regulations
-
Changes from the new partnership audit rules
-
New cybersecurity issues
-
Issues from the gig or sharing economy
-
Other tax developments
