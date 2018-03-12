Wolters Kluwer : CT Corporation Launches New UCC Filing Tool

Wolters Kluwer’s CT
Corporation today announced the launch of UCC
Filing Hub, an intuitive Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filing tool
that simplifies law firm professional’s deal workflows. Based on
specific customer input, it increases the efficiency and accuracy of
UCC-1 and UCC-3 in-form document preparation and e-filing.
Preparing UCC filings for deals can involve redundant data entry and
tedious checking for accuracy across multiple forms. By modeling the
deal workflow, UCC
Filing Hub keeps the users’ most recent and relevant matters at the
top of their lists, enabling them to quickly locate and work on specific
filings without the need for complex searching and batching. In
addition, UCC Filing Hub provides:
-
Bulk print and bulk edit features that let users quickly and simply
create and submit filings as well as update information or add
attachments across multiple filings at once;
-
Robust compliance audits to help ensure forms are filled out correctly
and reduce the threat of rejections before submission; and
-
Direct e-filing in 46 states to help eliminate the need to rekey
important filing data.
Delays in filing can jeopardize priority interest which could result in
major consequences. UCC Filing Hub’s interface allows users to e-file
directly in 46 jurisdictions, eliminating the need for time-consuming
rekeying, getting filings on record more quickly.
“CT’s UCC Filing Hub is a game changer for deal lawyers and paralegals,”
said John Weber, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer’s CT Corporation.
“By engaging deeply with over 50 of our clients, CT has built an expert
solution that enables deal professionals to efficiently manage the most
complex deal and UCC filing projects.”
Wolters Kluwer’s CT
Corporation and Lien
Solutions businesses are the unsurpassed market leaders in UCC
filings and searches and pioneers in UCC filing automation. Learn
more about CT’s UCC Filing hub.
About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Wolters
Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters
Kluwer which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance
professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of
solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad
governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory
environments.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information
services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and
accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters
Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company,
headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers
in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and
employs 19,000 people worldwide.
