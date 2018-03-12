Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Wolters Kluwer    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER (WKL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wolters Kluwer : CT Corporation Launches New UCC Filing Tool

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 02:06pm CET

UCC Filing Hub Streamlines Deal Workflows for Greater Efficiency and Accuracy

Wolters Kluwer’s CT Corporation today announced the launch of UCC Filing Hub, an intuitive Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filing tool that simplifies law firm professional’s deal workflows. Based on specific customer input, it increases the efficiency and accuracy of UCC-1 and UCC-3 in-form document preparation and e-filing.

Preparing UCC filings for deals can involve redundant data entry and tedious checking for accuracy across multiple forms. By modeling the deal workflow, UCC Filing Hub keeps the users’ most recent and relevant matters at the top of their lists, enabling them to quickly locate and work on specific filings without the need for complex searching and batching. In addition, UCC Filing Hub provides:

  • Bulk print and bulk edit features that let users quickly and simply create and submit filings as well as update information or add attachments across multiple filings at once;
  • Robust compliance audits to help ensure forms are filled out correctly and reduce the threat of rejections before submission; and
  • Direct e-filing in 46 states to help eliminate the need to rekey important filing data.

Delays in filing can jeopardize priority interest which could result in major consequences. UCC Filing Hub’s interface allows users to e-file directly in 46 jurisdictions, eliminating the need for time-consuming rekeying, getting filings on record more quickly.

“CT’s UCC Filing Hub is a game changer for deal lawyers and paralegals,” said John Weber, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer’s CT Corporation. “By engaging deeply with over 50 of our clients, CT has built an expert solution that enables deal professionals to efficiently manage the most complex deal and UCC filing projects.”

Wolters Kluwer’s CT Corporation and Lien Solutions businesses are the unsurpassed market leaders in UCC filings and searches and pioneers in UCC filing automation. Learn more about CT’s UCC Filing hub.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLTERS KLUWER
02:06pWOLTERS KLUWER : CT Corporation Launches New UCC Filing Tool
BU
02:04pWOLTERS KLUWER : Health Completes Divestment of ProVation
AQ
03/09WOLTERS KLUWER : Health Completes Divestment of ProVation
GL
03/09WOLTERS KLUWER : Library Services, UpToDate, WI 589C81085
AQ
03/09WOLTERS KLUWER : U-- Library Services, UpToDate, WI 589C81085
AQ
03/09WOLTERS KLUWER : ABN AMRO Chooses Wolters Kluwer and SAS to Integrate Finance, R..
AQ
03/08WOLTERS KLUWER : 'Botox' improves appearance of facial scars in reconstructive s..
AQ
03/08WOLTERS KLUWER : Ice chips only? Study questions restrictions on oral intake for..
AQ
03/08WOLTERS KLUWER : ELM Solutions Wins Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Dep..
AQ
03/08WOLTERS KLUWER : Patients may live longer after hip replacement, study suggests
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21Wolters Kluwer's (WOLTF) CEO Nancy McKinstry on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
02/21Wolters Kluwer N.V. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/21Wolters Kluwer N.V. reports FY results 
01/22RELX -2.5% as Morgan Stanley rates it fully valued 
2017INFORMA : 30%+ Upside Potential On Underappreciated Growth Profile 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 325 M
EBIT 2018 943 M
Net income 2018 533 M
Debt 2018 1 743 M
Yield 2018 2,12%
P/E ratio 2018 20,55
P/E ratio 2019 18,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,21x
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capitalization 12 137 M
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | WKL | NL0000395903 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 43,7 €
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Member-Supervisory Board
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER-3.89%14 929
S&P GLOBAL INC15.09%49 500
RELX-13.02%43 452
RELX N.V.-11.53%43 306
MOODY'S CORPORATION15.20%32 176
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-5.55%28 336
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.