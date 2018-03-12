Wolters Kluwer : CT Corporation Launches New UCC Filing Tool

UCC Filing Hub Streamlines Deal Workflows for Greater Efficiency and Accuracy

Wolters Kluwer’s CT Corporation today announced the launch of UCC Filing Hub, an intuitive Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filing tool that simplifies law firm professional’s deal workflows. Based on specific customer input, it increases the efficiency and accuracy of UCC-1 and UCC-3 in-form document preparation and e-filing.

Preparing UCC filings for deals can involve redundant data entry and tedious checking for accuracy across multiple forms. By modeling the deal workflow, UCC Filing Hub keeps the users’ most recent and relevant matters at the top of their lists, enabling them to quickly locate and work on specific filings without the need for complex searching and batching. In addition, UCC Filing Hub provides:

Bulk print and bulk edit features that let users quickly and simply create and submit filings as well as update information or add attachments across multiple filings at once;

Robust compliance audits to help ensure forms are filled out correctly and reduce the threat of rejections before submission; and

Direct e-filing in 46 states to help eliminate the need to rekey important filing data.

Delays in filing can jeopardize priority interest which could result in major consequences. UCC Filing Hub’s interface allows users to e-file directly in 46 jurisdictions, eliminating the need for time-consuming rekeying, getting filings on record more quickly.

“CT’s UCC Filing Hub is a game changer for deal lawyers and paralegals,” said John Weber, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer’s CT Corporation. “By engaging deeply with over 50 of our clients, CT has built an expert solution that enables deal professionals to efficiently manage the most complex deal and UCC filing projects.”

Wolters Kluwer’s CT Corporation and Lien Solutions businesses are the unsurpassed market leaders in UCC filings and searches and pioneers in UCC filing automation. Learn more about CT’s UCC Filing hub.

