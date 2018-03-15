Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Wolters Kluwer    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER (WKL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Share Buyback Transaction Details March 8 - 14, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 10:01am CET

Share Buyback Transaction Details March 8 - 14, 2018

March 15, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 367,335 of its own ordinary shares in the period from March 8, 2018 up to and including March 14, 2018 for €15.3 million and at an average share price of €41.67.

These share repurchases are part of the three-year share buyback program (2016-2018) originally announced on February 24, 2016. This buyback program includes repurchases made to offset annual incentive share issuance. The cumulative amounts repurchased under this three-year program are now as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2016-2018

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million) 		Average share price
(€)
2018 To Date 2,220,805 92.9 41.81
2017 7,768,288 300.0 38.62
2016 5,826,473 199.7 34.28
Total 15.815.566 592.6 37.47

As stated on February 21, 2018, we intend to execute up to €400 million in share buybacks in 2018, including €200 million to mitigate the EPS dilution related to the sale of Corsearch and certain Swedish assets. In addition, following the completion of the sale of ProVation on March 9, 2018, we also intend to deploy the proceeds of this sale (approximately €150 million) towards additional share repurchases in 2018 and 2019 to mitigate the expected EPS dilution.

Current repurchases are being executed under a third party mandate granted on February 21, 2018. Under this mandate, €150 million of share buybacks will be executed in the period from February 23, 2018 up to and including May 7, 2018.

Share repurchases are made within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and Wolters Kluwer's Articles of Association. Repurchased shares are added to and held as Treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Investors/Analysts
Annemarije Dérogée-Pikaar Meg Geldens
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
t + 31 172 641 470 t + 31 172 641 407
[email protected] [email protected]

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions
that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wolters Kluwer N.V. via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLTERS KLUWER
10:01aWOLTERS KLUWER N.V. : Share Buyback Transaction Details March 8 - 14, 2018
GL
10:01aWOLTERS KLUWER N.V. : Share Buyback Transaction Details March 8 - 14, 2018
GL
03/14WOLTERS KLUWER : CT Corporation Launches New UCC Filing ToolUCC Filing Hub Strea..
AQ
03/13WOLTERS KLUWER : Where You Retire Can Have a Taxing Effect
BU
03/12WOLTERS KLUWER : CT Corporation Launches New UCC Filing Tool
BU
03/12WOLTERS KLUWER : Health Completes Divestment of ProVation
AQ
03/09WOLTERS KLUWER : Health Completes Divestment of ProVation
GL
03/09WOLTERS KLUWER : Library Services, UpToDate, WI 589C81085
AQ
03/09WOLTERS KLUWER : U-- Library Services, UpToDate, WI 589C81085
AQ
03/09WOLTERS KLUWER : ABN AMRO Chooses Wolters Kluwer and SAS to Integrate Finance, R..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21Wolters Kluwer's (WOLTF) CEO Nancy McKinstry on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
02/21Wolters Kluwer N.V. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/21Wolters Kluwer N.V. reports FY results 
01/22RELX -2.5% as Morgan Stanley rates it fully valued 
2017INFORMA : 30%+ Upside Potential On Underappreciated Growth Profile 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 325 M
EBIT 2018 943 M
Net income 2018 533 M
Debt 2018 1 743 M
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 20,36
P/E ratio 2019 18,73
EV / Sales 2018 3,18x
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capitalization 12 025 M
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | WKL | NL0000395903 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 43,7 €
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Member-Supervisory Board
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER-4.74%14 881
S&P GLOBAL INC15.68%49 736
RELX N.V.-12.71%43 044
RELX-14.17%42 993
MOODY'S CORPORATION15.07%32 311
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-6.22%28 305
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.