WOLTERS KLUWER (WKL)
Wolters Kluwer : Share Buyback Transaction Details January 25 - 31, 2018

02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET

Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 168,174 of its own ordinary shares in the period from January 25, 2018 up to and including January 31, 2018 for €7.1 million and at an average share price of €42.39.

These share repurchases are part of the three-year share buyback program (2016-2018) originally announced on February 24, 2016. This buyback program includes repurchases made to offset performance share issuance. In 2016, we completed €200 million in share buybacks under this program. In 2017, we completed €300 million of repurchases, including an additional €100 million to mitigate the EPS dilution related to two divestments completed in 2017 (Transport Services and certain UK assets). Following completion of the divestments of Corsearch and certain Swedish assets in January 2018, we now intend to execute up to €400 million in buybacks in 2018, as we deploy the proceeds of these two most recent divestments with the aim of mitigating their dilutive effect on earnings per share.

The cumulative amounts repurchased under this three-year program is now as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2016-2018

Period

Cumulative shares repurchased in period

Total consideration

(€ million)

Average share price

(€)

2018 To Date

728,162

31.4

43.14

2017

7,768,288

300.0

38.62

2016

5,826,473

199.7

34.28

Total

14,322,923

531.1

37.08

Current repurchases are being executed under a third party mandate granted on September 26, 2017. Under this mandate, €50 million of share buybacks were completed in the period from November 2, 2017 up until December 31, 2017 and a further up to €50 million will be executed in the period from January 1, 2018 up to and including February 19, 2018.

Share repurchases are made within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and Wolters Kluwer's Articles of Association. Repurchased shares are added to and held as Treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions

that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:10 UTC.

