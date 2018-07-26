Wolters Kluwer :'s ELM Solutions Helps Open Children's Activity Center in India

Wolters Kluwer’s ELM
Solutions today announced it has partnered with the Center for Child
Rights and Development (CCRD) in Kammavarpalayam, India, to help open
the CCRD’s Children’s Activity Center. The Children’s Activity Center,
located 90 kilometers away from Chennai city, is part of ELM Solutions’
ongoing commitment to positively impact local communities where the firm
has a presence. The Center will provide after school education and
activities to underserved children in that region.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005056/en/
Executives from ELM Solutions traveled to India to participate in the inaugural events, which included the donation and planting of trees and school bags for every child. (Photo: Wolters Kluwer)
The Children’s Activity Center is the result of a partnership between
ELM Solutions and the CCRD, which identifies underprivileged villages
whose infrastructure and remoteness of location is not conducive to the
growth of children, including sufficient exposure to education or after
school activities. Executives from ELM Solutions’ leadership team
traveled to India to participate in the inaugural events, which also
included the donation and planting of 35 tree saplings as well as school
bags for every child.
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with ELM Solutions in creating
a space for children in Kammavarpalayam that will help them to learn,
play, explore and express their skills in a protected environment,”
Thomas Jayaraj, CCRD Director and child rights activist.
“One of our core business values is making a positive impact on local
communities around the globe where we have a presence and employ local
talent,” said Jonah Paransky General Manager and Executive Vice
President of ELM Solutions. “We are honored to be able to help give the
children of this village a place to go after school to continue their
studies or engage in other educational endeavors. All of this will
provide them with a strong foundation for a successful future.”
“Education is critical for not only building self-confidence, but for
developing self-reliance as these children move into adulthood,” said
Raju Vaidyanathan, Managing Director of ELM Solutions in Chennai. “We
are pleased to play a role in changing these children’s lives for the
better.”
ELM Solution’s Chennai location is in Ramanujan IT City in Taramani, one
of the biggest Integrated IT cities in India. Nearly 300 ELM Solutions’
employees spread across Product Development, Product Implementation,
Technical Operations, Law Firm Operations and Global Business Services
departments hold leadership and operational positions there.
Wolters Kluwer’s ELM
Solutions is the market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend
and matter management and legal analytics solutions. Corporate legal and
insurance claims departments and their law firms worldwide trust our
flexible, multi-solution approach to help ensure compliance, control
costs and collaborate more effectively. This includes Passport,
the highest rated ELM solution in the 2017 Hyperion Marketview™ Legal
Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix®
360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter
management solution; and the LegalVIEW®
portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry’s largest
and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $100 billion
in invoices.
About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
ELM
Solutions is part of Wolters
Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, which
provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small
business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and
expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance
needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information
services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and
accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters
Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company,
headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers
in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and
employs 19,000 people worldwide.
