Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Wolters Kluwer    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER (WKL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wolters Kluwer :'s ELM Solutions Helps Open Children's Activity Center in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 10:31am CEST

Center is Part of Company’s Ongoing Commitment to Positively Impact Global Communities

Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions today announced it has partnered with the Center for Child Rights and Development (CCRD) in Kammavarpalayam, India, to help open the CCRD’s Children’s Activity Center. The Children’s Activity Center, located 90 kilometers away from Chennai city, is part of ELM Solutions’ ongoing commitment to positively impact local communities where the firm has a presence. The Center will provide after school education and activities to underserved children in that region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005056/en/

Executives from ELM Solutions traveled to India to participate in the inaugural events, which includ ...

Executives from ELM Solutions traveled to India to participate in the inaugural events, which included the donation and planting of trees and school bags for every child. (Photo: Wolters Kluwer)

The Children’s Activity Center is the result of a partnership between ELM Solutions and the CCRD, which identifies underprivileged villages whose infrastructure and remoteness of location is not conducive to the growth of children, including sufficient exposure to education or after school activities. Executives from ELM Solutions’ leadership team traveled to India to participate in the inaugural events, which also included the donation and planting of 35 tree saplings as well as school bags for every child.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with ELM Solutions in creating a space for children in Kammavarpalayam that will help them to learn, play, explore and express their skills in a protected environment,” Thomas Jayaraj, CCRD Director and child rights activist.

“One of our core business values is making a positive impact on local communities around the globe where we have a presence and employ local talent,” said Jonah Paransky General Manager and Executive Vice President of ELM Solutions. “We are honored to be able to help give the children of this village a place to go after school to continue their studies or engage in other educational endeavors. All of this will provide them with a strong foundation for a successful future.”

“Education is critical for not only building self-confidence, but for developing self-reliance as these children move into adulthood,” said Raju Vaidyanathan, Managing Director of ELM Solutions in Chennai. “We are pleased to play a role in changing these children’s lives for the better.”

ELM Solution’s Chennai location is in Ramanujan IT City in Taramani, one of the biggest Integrated IT cities in India. Nearly 300 ELM Solutions’ employees spread across Product Development, Product Implementation, Technical Operations, Law Firm Operations and Global Business Services departments hold leadership and operational positions there.

Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions is the market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management and legal analytics solutions. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments and their law firms worldwide trust our flexible, multi-solution approach to help ensure compliance, control costs and collaborate more effectively. This includes Passport, the highest rated ELM solution in the 2017 Hyperion Marketview™ Legal Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution; and the LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $100 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

ELM Solutions is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLTERS KLUWER
10:31aWOLTERS KLUWER : 's ELM Solutions Helps Open Children's Activity Center in India
BU
10:11aWOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details July 19 – 25, 2018
PU
10:01aWOLTERS KLUWER N.V. : Share Buyback Transaction Details July 19 - 25, 2018
GL
07/24WOLTERS KLUWER TAX & ACCOUNTING NORT : ’s John Barnes to Present ‘Ac..
BU
07/24MEDIA ALERT : Ready to Move Up from Day Camp to Sleep-Away Camp?
BU
07/20WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details July 12 - July 18, 2018
AQ
07/20WOLTERS KLUWER : Online reviews of spine surgeons -- Staff and office factors ma..
AQ
07/19WOLTERS KLUWER : In patients with heart failure, anxiety and depression linked t..
AQ
07/19WOLTERS KLUWER : Obesity and overweight linked to long-term health problems afte..
AQ
07/19WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details July 12 – July 18, 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/28Wolters Kluwer N.V. updates share buyback transaction details 
06/15Avalara starts first day of trade up 46% 
06/14Avalara prices IPO above range, at $24/share 
06/13Avalara preps for IPO 
06/05Avalara To Raise $150 Million In U.S. IPO 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 335 M
EBIT 2018 929 M
Net income 2018 527 M
Debt 2018 1 752 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 25,34
P/E ratio 2019 23,31
EV / Sales 2018 3,85x
EV / Sales 2019 3,65x
Capitalization 14 928 M
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 45,8 €
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER19.00%17 521
S&P GLOBAL INC26.79%53 557
RELX-3.51%45 954
RELX N.V.-1.51%45 933
THOMSON REUTERS CORP1.06%29 710
EQUIFAX8.29%15 299
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.