Woolworths : ALH Group review into responsible gaming

Monday, 6 August 2018: Woolworths Group notes that ALH Group has today announced the outcomes and immediate actions to be undertaken following the completion of:

The investigation into whistleblower allegations raised against ALH Group venues by Federal MP Andrew Wilkie in February 2018; and

The previously commissioned review of ALH Group gaming operations by the Responsible Gaming Council of Canada (RGCC), an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to problem gambling prevention.

The full release from ALH Group can be viewed here.

In response to the findings of the investigation into Mr Wilkie's allegations, Woolworths Group Chairman Gordon Cairns said:

'The practices outlined in the investigation, at a limited number of hotels, are at odds with the priorities and values of our customers and the communities where we operate. At Woolworths we take our responsibilities in the community, and to gaming and the service of alcohol, very seriously.

'The ALH Group has already put in place immediate measures to address the findings of this investigation and to further boost the commitment to responsible gaming. The Woolworths Group will continue to support the ALH Group on this journey.'

In response to the completion of the RGCC review, Mr Cairns added:

'In November last year at the Woolworths Group AGM I made a public commitment that we would also be engaging the Responsible Gaming Council of Canada (RGCC) to conduct a comprehensive review of ALH Group operations against world best practice. This commitment was made prior to Mr Wilkie's allegations, and the RGCC report has now also been completed.'

'While the RGCC review highlighted that there was a strong commitment within the ALH Group to responsible gaming, we know there is more to do and the measures being implemented are aimed at ensuring that the ALH Group remains a leader when it comes best practice in this space.'

