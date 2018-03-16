Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Workday    WDAY

WORKDAY (WDAY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Workday : Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 10:01am CET

Employee-Focused Culture at Workday in Germany Fosters Technology Innovation

MUNICH, Germany, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Workday ranked #3 on Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute's Best Workplaces in Germany list. Appearing on this list for the first year, Workday currently has more than 8,200 employees globally, with more than 1,400 based in Europe.

Workday in Germany is a hub for innovation and technical expertise, with employees filling key roles in product and technology development, localisation services, product management, sales, marketing, alliances, and services. Workday's office in Munich serves as the company's head office in Germany, with two additional locations in Berlin and Frankfurt.

"A great culture creates a trusting and caring environment where people can be authentic and do their very best work, which in turn drives customer satisfaction," said Christoph Kull, regional vice president, DACH at Workday. "This recognition is a testament to our employees and the culture they instil in our offices throughout Germany."

This recognition follows other honours Workday has received as a top workplace, including ranking #7 on Fortune's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S., and being named the #2 Best Workplace in Ireland, and the #3 Best Workplace in Europe for large companies by GPTW Institute.

Additional Information

  • Workday is hiring for key roles around the world in product and technology development, customer support, services, data centre operations, sales, marketing, and more.

Methodology
The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking, Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and Sharing. They then benchmark these practices against other organisations in that country. The second key component of the assessment is an anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open-ended comments from employees.

The 2018 full list of listed organisations and award winners, as well as past years' rankings, are available at http://www.greatplacetowork.de.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

© 2018. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact

Kate Falcone
Workday 
+44 (0)20 7155 0400
[email protected]



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Workday, Inc. via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORKDAY
10:01aWORKDAY : Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany
GL
03/14WORKDAY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
03/08Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting
GL
02/27WORKDAY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/27Workday Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
GL
02/22WORKDAY : Ranks #2 Best Workplace in Ireland
GL
02/15WORKDAY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15Workday Ranks #7 on Fortune’s List of 100 Best Companies to Work For
GL
02/08WORKDAY : Ventures Announces $250 Million Fund
AQ
02/08WORKDAY : Invests in Continued Growth with New Leadership Appointments
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15CNBC : AWS planning ready-to-use corporate training 
03/13Intel Will Not Buy Broadcom- Cramer's Mad Money (3/12/18) 
02/28Analyst ups Workday target to 13% upside 
02/28EARNINGS CALL : Workday provides upside revenue guidance 
02/28WORKDAY : When Good Isn't Good Enough 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 686 M
EBIT 2019 319 M
Net income 2019 -344 M
Finance 2019 2 545 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 9,90x
EV / Sales 2020 7,91x
Capitalization 29 146 M
Chart WORKDAY
Duration : Period :
Workday Technical Analysis Chart | WDAY | US98138H1014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WORKDAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 127 $
Spread / Average Target -8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aneel Bhusri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-President
David A. Duffield Chairman
James J. Bozzini Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKDAY36.42%28 841
ADOBE SYSTEMS24.65%108 415
ELECTRONIC ARTS21.81%38 823
AUTODESK29.92%29 956
SQUARE INC57.51%20 543
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES1.28%17 202
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.