World Wrestling Entertainment : NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES ‘MIZ & MRS.’ (WT), FOLLOWING THE LIVES OF WWE® SUPERSTARS THE MIZ AND MARYSE, TO AIR ON USA NETWORK

NEW YORK, NY - January 8, 2018 - USA Network today announced it has greenlit MIZ & MRS. (WT), a docuseries chronicling the lives of WWE Superstars (and married couple) The Miz and Maryse. The six-episode, half-hour series will feature the pair, known for being larger than life both in and out of the ring, as they become parents for the first time.

Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions and expected to air in 2018, MIZ & MRS. (WT) will complement USA's WWE programming, which includes five hours of live programming each week, 52 weeks a year, with MONDAY NIGHT RAW and SMACKDOWN LIVE.

'As the exclusive television home for WWE's flagship programming, USA Network is excited to give this passionate fanbase even more of two of WWE's most colorful Superstars, The Miz and Maryse,' said Heather Olander, SVP of Alternative Development and Production. 'MIZ & MRS. (WT) is an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse at this iconic couple as they face one of their most exciting challenges yet - becoming parents.'

'MIZ & MRS. (WT) will undoubtedly be the most must-see show on television,' said WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse. 'We can't wait to share this next chapter of our lives with our fans as we get ready to welcome our daughter into this world.'

First introduced to TV audiences as one of the seven strangers on 'The Real World: Back to New York,' The Miz parlayed his reality TV fame into a successful WWE career. Making his WWE debut in 2006, he has since gone on to become a seven-time Intercontinental Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion and WWE Champion. He has also starred in several films produced by WWE Studios, including 'The Marine 3: Homefront,' 'The Marine 4: Moving Target,' 'The Marine 5: Battleground,' 'Christmas Bounty,' 'Santa's Little Helper' and 'The Marine 6: Close Quarters,' which is currently in production.

Maryse made her WWE debut in 2006 and today stars on both MONDAY NIGHT RAW and E!'s hit reality series 'Total Divas.' As the first two-time Divas Champion, the Montreal, Quebec native is one of the longest-tenured Champions in WWE history, having held the title for 216 days. As a manager, she has also guided a number of her fellow Superstars to success, including The Miz. Outside of the ring, the former model has starred in the WWE Studios film 'Santa's Little Helper' and is a real estate entrepreneur.

A long-time couple, The Miz and Maryse became engaged in 2013 and were married in 2014. In September 2017, they announced their pregnancy live on MONDAY NIGHT RAW to great fan excitement from around the world.

