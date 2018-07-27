World Wrestling Entertainment : Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Granite Point Mortgage Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
07/27/2018 | 12:06am CEST

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) will replace Quality Care Properties Inc. (NYSE: QCP) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) will replace World Wrestling Entertainment in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, August 1. S&P 500 constituent Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is acquiring Quality Care Properties in a transaction expected to be completed on or about July 27 pending final conditions.

World Wrestling Entertainment engages in the sports entertainment business. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Movies & Entertainment Sub-Industry index.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments.  Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Mortgage REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – AUGUST 1, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

World Wresting

Entertainment

Consumer Discretionary

Movies & Entertainment

DELETED

Quality Care

Properties

Real Estate

Health Care REITs

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – AUGUST 1, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Granite Point

Mortgage Trust

Financials

Mortgage REITs

DELETED

World Wresting

Entertainment

Consumer Discretionary

Movies & Entertainment

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer
Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
[email protected]  

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]  

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-wrestling-entertainment-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-granite-point-mortgage-trust-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300687541.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2018
