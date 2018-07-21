Release of H1 2018 results changed to Monday July 23rd, 2018 at 6:30 am (CET-Paris)

Bezons, July 21th, 2018

As Atos will publish its H1 results on Monday July 23rd, 2018 at 6:30 am (CET-Paris), Worldline will also release its H1 results on Monday July 23rd, 2018 at 6:30 am (CET-Paris).

The management of Worldline will hold an investor conference call at 7:00 am (CET-Paris).

The conference (audio and webcast) and the presentation will also be available on the website worldline.com

