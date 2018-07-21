Log in
WORLDLINE
Release of H1 2018 results changed to Monday July 23rd, 2018 at 6:30 am (CET-Paris)

Bezons, July 21th, 2018

As Atos will publish its H1 results on Monday July 23rd, 2018 at 6:30 am (CET-Paris), Worldline will also release its H1 results on Monday July 23rd, 2018 at 6:30 am (CET-Paris).

The management of Worldline will hold an investor conference call at 7:00 am (CET-Paris).

The conference (audio and webcast) and the presentation will also be available on the website worldline.com

Contacts

Investor Relations:

David Pierre-Kahn
+ 33 6 28 51 45 96
[email protected]

Medias

Sandrine van der Ghinst
+ 32 499 585 380
[email protected]

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. Key actor for B2B2C industries, with nearly 45 years of experience, Worldline supports and contributes to the success of all businesses and administrative services in a perpetually evolving market. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model built around a global and growing portfolio, thus enabling end-to-end support. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Mobility & e-Transactional Services and Financial Services including equensWorldline. Worldline employs more than 9,400 people worldwide, with revenue of circa € 1.6 billion in 2017. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 21 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2018 09:52:06 UTC
